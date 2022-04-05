Family, Friends and Bandmates Pay Tribute to Lubbock Musician Martin ‘Marty’ Mata

Susan Lucci shared two children with Helmut Huber, who recently passed away at 84 years old. Here’s everything you need to know about their adult daughter and son. Soap opera star Susan Lucci shares two adult children with her late husband Helmut Huber. Helmut passed away on Monday, March 28 at 84 years old. He passed away peacefully in Long Island, New York, where he resided. HollywoodLife confirmed Helmut’s passing from a family representative who also left a statement.“A family man, he was a loyal friend, and loved them deeply,” the official statement reads. “With a roaring sense of humor, larger-than-life personality, and a practical problem-solver, he lived his life to the fullest.”
Comments / 2