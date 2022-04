The Suffolk County Village Officials Association (SCVOA) has announced that Smithtown Supervisor Edward R. Wehrheim has been tapped to receive this year’s Outstanding Leadership Award. The award for Supervisor Wehrheim’s commitment to the Villages of Suffolk County will be presented during the annual SCOVA Legislative Dinner & Awards Night on Wednesday, April 13th. Supervisor Wehrheim joins the ranks of many distinguished leaders throughout Suffolk County including his predecessor, Patrick Vecchio, Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr., Senator Phil Boyle, Suffolk County Legislator Kevin McCaffrey, and Supervisor Ed Romaine.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 16 DAYS AGO