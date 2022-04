Holly Pettingale is Director and Stéphane de Maupeou and Peter Reilly are Senior Directors at FTI Consulting. This post is based on an FTI Consulting memorandum by Ms. Pettingale, Mr. de Maupeou, Mr. Reilly, and Joel Kuenzer. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance (discussed on the Forum here) and Will Corporations Deliver Value to All Stakeholders?, both by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita; and For Whom Corporate Leaders Bargain (discussed on the Forum here) and Stakeholder Capitalism in the Time of COVID, both by Lucian Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here).

HARVARD, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO