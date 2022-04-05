Ithaca foot traffic nears pre-pandemic levels

Outside of a few days where the temperatures were in the 50s and even 60s, this winter has been one of the worst on record. The constant snow and cold have been evident throughout the past 10 weeks. The good news is the official start of spring is just over...
New York State is known for pizza but you would be surprised by what city has been rated #1 for pizza. Even though it seems like there is a pizza parlor on every corner in New York City the "Big Apple" wasn't rated #1 on the list put out by rent.com.
A minor earthquake has been recorded in Upstate New York. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 2.6-magnitude quake struck about 3 miles outside of Warsaw, N.Y., at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday. At least 58 people reported feeling the rumble. According to WHEC, such a small earthquake can be felt by people,...
Spring isn't here officially until Sunday, but everyone is enjoying the warmer temperatures around New York State this week. Spring is always a fun time for because it's the first time in months that we can get out of the house and have outdoor activities, patio dining and all kinds of other things.
It's finally spring, as in, the official start of spring. For anyone in the northeast and New York State, it's been a downright brutal start to 2022 in terms of the weather. It's hard to recall a winter in recent memory that was that cold and that snowy. January and February in particular.
I have seen some ridiculous takes in my day and this one may be the most ridiculous of all. Let's be honest, any city or town has its flaws, scars, and areas that may not be the most desirable. Unfortunately, when most outsiders assess the livability of a city they tend to focus on those flaws. Folks tend to focus on the negative.
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — New York's first recreational marijuana licenses will be going to people the state feels were casualties of the war on drugs. This is according to reporting by the New York Times and Associated Press. They report those who have been convicted of a marijuana-related offense...
Being the father of a toddler, the search for sleep is a never-ending quest. If you are a parent of a little one, you can relate. You do everything in your power to not wake your child when they are sleeping. And, that includes not flushing the toilet. We found...
Where many states have exceptions to this law, New York State draws a hard line when it comes to trucks. Times have changed over the years and I'm sure many people can remember when seatbelts weren't even a thing in cars. As time rolls on, more rules are implemented to increase the safety of not only the driver, but everyone else in the vehicle as well.
There are some new bills that are being processed in New York State that may soon become law and will change the way citizens purchase various firearms in New York. New York Senate Bill S1605 would require that a purchaser of any firearm, rifle or shotgun to submit to a mental health evaluation.
The body of a Connecticut man who went missing while hiking in the high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York has been found. Fairfield County resident Thomas A. Howard, age 61, of Westport, went missing on Wednesday, March 16, while hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba, in Essex County, New York, just south of Plattsburgh near the Canadian and Vermont borders.
GATES, N.Y. (WHEC) — It took several agencies to stop a suspect on the run through Gates and Rochester Friday afternoon. Kyle A. Coon, 27, and Kimberly M. Cotton, 31, were arrested and face multiple charges. Gates Police say it started when they spotted a parolee who is also...
Camillus, N.Y. -- The owner of 38 senior housing complexes in four states has been sued for a second time in U.S. District Court by housing advocates for failing to build its apartments to accommodate people with disabilities. Syracuse-based CNY Fair Housing brought suit against Clover Group, which built and...
ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira reporting a lockdown Friday night. An Arnot employee has confirmed to 18 News that they received an internal message saying the hospital was placed on lockdown. 18 News reached out to the hospital for a comment on the situation to which they referred to the Elmira Police Department.
The New York State Department of Health is now urging residents of five Central New York counties to wear masks in all public indoor spaces regardless of their vaccination status. The counties are: Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego. This announcement comes after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Genesee & Wyoming: $1.5 billion in investments across multiple commodities. Customers of short line operator Genesee & Wyoming invested $1.5 billion last year in 69 projects that will utilize proximity to G&W’s network. Investments presented all major commodity groups, with chemicals and plastics, minerals and stone, and agricultural products...
Investigators in Cayuga County have identified the man who they say jumped off a moving train in the Town of Brutus, leading to his death. Sheriff Brian Schenck says this past Saturday, 34-year-old Brooklyn native Josimar Carmichael jumped off an Amtrak train heading from New York City to Rochester, and later died from his injuries. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the CSX Railway in Brutus, then Weedsport Fire Department officials found Carmichael near the tracks, where he was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office.
