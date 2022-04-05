ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

NEWS CONFERENCE: Bob Stefanowski announces Rep. Laura Devlin as his running mate

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleState Rep. Laura Devlin is Republican gubernatorial hopeful Bob Stefanowski’s running mate this fall. Rep. Laura Devlin is set to be announced as Bob Stefanowski's running mate in the race...

Four shot, one dead in Hartford

Channel 3's Lorin Richardson said Tuesday would be mostly dry before several rounds of rain arrives. Here is her Tuesday noon forecast. State Rep. Laura Devlin is Republican gubernatorial hopeful Bob Stefanowski’s running mate this fall. NEWS CONFERENCE: Bob Stefanowski announces Rep. Laura Devlin as his running mate. Updated:...
Gov. Lamont reaches deal with state workers

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Governor Lamont and the State Employees Bargaining Agent Coalition (SEBAC) reached an agreement last week regarding some state employees who will now receive raises and bonuses. The agreement comes at a time where thousands of employees could retire this summer. Eyewitness News spoke with officials from...
