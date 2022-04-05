NEWS CONFERENCE: Bob Stefanowski announces Rep. Laura Devlin as his running mate

Republican New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu made waves this weekend at the Gridiron Dinner, a glitzy event for the resident cool kids of Washington, DC and one of the hotter tickets in town. Your humble dispatcher was not invited, and nor did he care, busy as he was watching his North Carolina Tar Heels beat Duke.Still, it raised an eyebrow when Politico’s Playbook reported how Sununu called former president Donald Trump “f***ing crazy”.The son of George HW Bush’s chief of staff and former governor John H Sununu and the brother of former governor and Senator John E Sununu, the current...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO