Pothole Patrol

ST. LOUIS — It's pothole season. The frequent freezing and thawing of water inside pavement can leave craters in area roads. Roads are typically made up of three layers: pavement, sub-base and soil. When snow falls and melts, it sinks through the cracks in old or weakened asphalt. If the water freezes, it expands and pushes the pavement up. When the ice eventually melts, it leaves a gap under the surface. When a car comes along, the pavement sinks into the eroded part of the sub-base.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 16 DAYS AGO