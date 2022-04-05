ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will County, IL

Pothole Patrol

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePotholes are a major issue in Will County this time of year. Damage to vehicles...

NBCMontana

Public Works crews fill in potholes across Missoula

Missoula Public Works crews are currently using a cold patch mix to fix potholes. They will begin using a hot patch mix in a couple of weeks. NBC Montana was on hand with crews using the cold patch mix to fill in potholes near the Old Sawmill District. Deputy Public...
MISSOULA, MT
WSAW

Quick changes in temperatures cause potholes

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Spirits were high as Wausau Public Works got to work outside in the sun and warm weather Wednesday. Wausau Public Works said quick changes in temperatures cause the roads to pop out and create potholes. Bumpy roads are a hassle, but it can go beyond inconvenience...
WAUSAU, WI
5 On Your Side

How to report a pothole

ST. LOUIS — It's pothole season. The frequent freezing and thawing of water inside pavement can leave craters in area roads. Roads are typically made up of three layers: pavement, sub-base and soil. When snow falls and melts, it sinks through the cracks in old or weakened asphalt. If the water freezes, it expands and pushes the pavement up. When the ice eventually melts, it leaves a gap under the surface. When a car comes along, the pavement sinks into the eroded part of the sub-base.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NECN

What's Causing All Those Potholes?

Avoiding potholes can feel like a bad video game. "Today, I hit three, four," said Candelaria Ferran. "Frankly, I am looking ahead and not looking at the potholes and wind up hitting them," said added Roosevelt Allen. "I blew up my front tire two weeks," Ashely Mosley told NBC10 Boston...
BOSTON, MA
WNEM

Residents tired of driving on pothole riddled road

THOMAS TWP., Mich. (WNEM)- With all the rain falling, more potholes are expected to pop up on mid-Michigan roads. For residents in one local neighborhood it will only worsen a road they have tried to fix for years. “It’s very bad,” said, Kay Castillo, Thomas Township resident. Castillo...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WGME

It's pothole season in Maine

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WGME)-Potholes are already doing damage to cars. The sheriff's office posted photos showing route 27 in Wyman township near Eustis with the road opened. They say this is on a small bridge over Stony brook with the hole directly in the middle of it. The hole is so...
MAINE STATE
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Pothole city

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16; a meeting of world leaders and some weather complaints and compliments. But first, we begin with a call about potholes. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WCAX

Weather fluctuations drive pothole season into full swing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Drive anywhere in our region right now and it’s clear pothole season is in full swing. Weather conditions this year are causing more bumps in the road. “I find myself driving like an obstacle course to not hit them,” said E.Z. Larsen of Shelburne.
BURLINGTON, VT
Warren Times Observer

Break in weather lets PennDOT focus on potholes

A break in the weather gave PennDOT a chance to get out and do something about tire-busters. A crew was out cold-patching potholes Monday. As usual, the winter’s freeze-thaw cycle was not friendly to Warren County’s roads. The cold patch is not a long-term fix, but should provide...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
99.1 WFMK

Dodging Too Many Potholes in the Greater Lansing Area

We all know it's pothole season in the Greater Lansing area, and that's due to an earlier freeze and thaw cycle here in Michigan. I wrote an article about potholes a while back explaining what kind of damage potholes can cause to your automobile, and hopefully that article was helpful.
LANSING, MI
KCTV 5

Pothole problems prompt popped tires

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Potholes are wreaking havoc on Kansas City drivers Wednesday morning, with many vehicles pulling off of Interstate 35 near Southwest Trafficway. The scene has played out all morning on I-35 southbound from downtown toward Southwest Trafficway, resulting in at least four popped tires and many other vehicles pulling off to check for damage.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WTVQ

Pothole repairs scheduled for Fayette County beginning Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is advising drivers about upcoming pothole repairs scheduled in Fayette County. According to KYTC, repairs will take place on New Circle Road/KY 4 on Tuesday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 16 from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Repairs on New Circle Road will take place between Nicholasville Road/US 27 (mile point 0.00) and Old Frankfort Pike/KY 1681 (mile point 6.336), as well as between Woodhill Drive (mile point 14.508) and Nicholasville Road/US 27 (mile point 19.280).
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY

