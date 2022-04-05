ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

WATCH: National champion Jayhawks come home to rally at Memorial Stadium

By Shain Bergan
KMOV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWRENCE, Ks. (KCTV) - The University of Kansas men’s basketball team, fresh off a national championship-winning performance Monday night in New Orleans, arrived at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence in time for a rally Tuesday afternoon....

www.kmov.com

The Spun

College Basketball World Heartbroken For Armando Bacot

North Carolina fell just short in tonight’s national championship game against Kansas, but center Armando Bacot was a warrior in defeat. Bacot entered the game with a balky right ankle, which he twisted late in Saturday night’s Final Four win over Duke. Despite the injury, he was able to produce yet another double-double, registering 15 points and 15 rebounds in a 72-69 loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jay Bilas Makes His Opinion On Hubert Davis Very Clear

There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
KWCH.com

Kansans show off support for Jayhawks

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s already been a wildly successful season for the University of Kansas men’s basketball team. Being one of the final two teams left standing in a season that begins each year with more than 350 years is an accomplishment worth celebrating. But no matter how much you try to look at the big picture and take pride in just getting to a title game, somebody is going to be disappointed Monday night. On the other side, a large fanbase is going to celebrate, likely through Monday night into Tuesday morning. But after streets clear, the good times will continue. Will the party be centered or Kansas, or several hundred miles to the east? We’ll likely have that answer by about 11 p.m. Monday night.
WICHITA, KS
KCTV 5

Fans take to the streets in Lawrence after KU win

LAWRENCE, Ks. (KCTV) - After the largest comeback in the history of the NCAA championship game, KU fans in Lawrence took to the streets to celebrate. Inside Allen Fieldhouse, students and spectators stormed the court even though the game was played in New Orleans. Outside, fans poured off of Mass...
LAWRENCE, KS
Bill Self
KAKE TV

Fans welcome Jayhawks back to Lawrence following championship win

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) – Thousands of fans filled the stands at Memorial Stadium to welcome home their Jayhawks as this years’ national champions. Despite the cold and the wind, KU fans showed up to welcome the team home. “Just to celebrate the victory, the biggest comeback in history...
LAWRENCE, KS
Leavenworth Times

Thousands celebrate Jayhawk win over NC

Thousands of people poured into the streets of Lawrence, home of the University of Kansas, to celebrate the Jayhawks’ come-frombehind win over North Carolina to take the men’s NCAA basketball championship. Lawrence’s main downtown strip, Massachusetts Street, was crammed sidewalk to sidewalk Monday night as fans watched the...
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Parade for national champion Jayhawks to be held Sunday afternoon

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) – A time and location for the parade celebrating the Jayhawks big win has been confirmed. According to a reliable source, it will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday in Lawrence. The parade will go along Mass(achusetts) Street, going from 6th Street to 19th Street. Update.
LAWRENCE, KS
#Jayhawks#Memorial Stadium#Parade#Kctv#The University Of Kansas#Ncaa Tournament#Emilyrittman
KWCH.com

PHOTOS: Show us your Jayhawks!

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - No. 1 seed Kansas will take on No. 8 seed University Carolina in the NCAA Championship Monday night. Tip time is at 8:20 p.m on TBS. Fans across the nation are choosing sides. We want to see who’s side you’re on. Post your photos in the gallery below!
Kansas Reflector

As Kansas basketball wins national title, downtown crowd revels in breathtaking comeback

The joy that erupted from Massachusetts Street in Lawrence late Monday, the raucous cheering and boisterous good spirits, was the sound of something finally going right. Yes, the University of Kansas men’s basketball team won the NCAA tournament, defeating North Carolina in a breathtaking 72-69 game. The mood downtown was electric, as a teeming mass […] The post As Kansas basketball wins national title, downtown crowd revels in breathtaking comeback appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LAWRENCE, KS
WBOY

Mountaineers back home, play host to No. 12 OSU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team is back home for more Big 12 Conference play, as No. 12 Oklahoma State travels to Morgantown on Friday, April 8. First serve against the Cowboys is set for 5 p.m. ET, at the Summit Tennis Academy. “It will be...
MORGANTOWN, WV

