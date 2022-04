The St. Louis County Board and St. Louis County Public Health joined together at Tuesday's County Board meeting to recognize and thank the many community organizations that provided instrumental assistance to the county in its pandemic response. Forty organizations from the southern part of the county were honored with Public Health Partnership Awards for helping in a variety of ways including providing space for COVID testing sites and vaccination clinics; assisting with outreach to ensure people had accurate information as well as access to vaccine and testing; providing essential services to people in need who had to isolate or quarantine;...

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN ・ 7 MINUTES AGO