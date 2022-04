Burnell W. Bowers, 81, of Defiance, Ohio passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at The Laurels of Defiance, Defiance, Ohio with his family by his side. Burnell was born August 17, 1940, in Pulaski, Township, Bryan, Ohio, the son of the late Willard and Pearl (Patten) Bowers. He married Carolyn E....