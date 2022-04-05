ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Local camp reuniting kids in foster care

By Beth Finello
Fox 59
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS – A local camp is reuniting kids who’ve been separated from their siblings in foster care....

fox59.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

‘More people, nurses and doctors, were coming into his room.’ How a father became an advocate for his gravely ill baby.

In January 2019, Anthony David and his wife celebrated the birth of Alex, their second child. Within 36 hours, Alex’s situation turned serious. David, a Washington, D.C.-based financial adviser, noticed that Alex’s oxygen saturation level was dropping. And it kept dropping. “More people, nurses and doctors, were coming...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Indianapolis, IN
Society
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Parents#Indy Now Connect#Tiktok
Q92

Self-Centered TX Parents Sadly Abandon Kids In Car For A Night Out

We can't even make this up. A West Texas couple has been arrested on charges of child endangerment and neglect after a date night at Texas Roadhouse in Odessa. Absolutely nothing. Unless... you can't find a sitter for your three little kids. Cars do not make good babysitters. Joseph Belis,...
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Instagram
Gillian Sisley

Bully Criticized for Mocking Teen's Lunchbox Notes from Nanna

When does harmless teasing move into bullying territory?. StopBullying.org estimates that 20% of children between the ages of 12 and 18 will experience bullying nationwide in their lifetime. Another 19% of students between grades 9 and 12 said they were bullied on school property in the last year before the survey.
The Independent

Voices: How my son’s autism diagnosis changed me for the better

This week, from 21 to 27 March, is Neurodiversity Celebration Week. And for me, it is a reminder of how ignorant I was. It was in the summer of 2016 that a nursery manager told me, “your son did not give me any eye contact”. He was about 18 months old. She knew why – and I did not. I had never felt so ignorant.I started paying more attention to my son’s developmental milestones. I researched characteristics like: “does not respond to own name”, “does not give eye contact”, “is non-verbal” and “flaps hands”. Autism. This word changed my conception...
RELATIONSHIPS
WWMT

Country bans parents from smacking or slapping their children

CARDIFF, Wales (TND) — Parents smacking, hitting, shaking or slapping their children in Wales is now against the law, with citizens instructed to report parents or caregivers to social services if they see such offenses. The new law disallowing the physical punishment of children was hailed as "a historic...
KIDS
Fox 59

Abbott’s Candy celebrating National Caramel Day

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana’s oldest candy company has been making candy since it was delivered by horse and buggy! For National Caramel Day, Abbott’s Candy came to celebrate!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KXRM

HSPPR looking for foster care program volunteers

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is encouraging the community to learn more about its foster care program. You have different life saving programs at HSPPR, but what’s special about the foster care program? Our foster care program at HSPPR is quite robust. In 2021, we sent over 2,300 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Boomer Magazine

When Grandparents Ignore Parents’ Requests

A concerned parent writes to “Ask Amy” after the in-laws repeatedly ignore rules against ATV rides for the 5-year-old and keep unlocked firearms in their house. See what advice columnist Amy Dickinson has to say when grandparents ignore parents’ requests. Dear Amy:. Seven months ago, my in-laws...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy