Local camp reuniting kids in foster care

This week, from 21 to 27 March, is Neurodiversity Celebration Week. And for me, it is a reminder of how ignorant I was. It was in the summer of 2016 that a nursery manager told me, “your son did not give me any eye contact”. He was about 18 months old. She knew why – and I did not. I had never felt so ignorant.I started paying more attention to my son’s developmental milestones. I researched characteristics like: “does not respond to own name”, “does not give eye contact”, “is non-verbal” and “flaps hands”. Autism. This word changed my conception...

