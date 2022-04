The Russian Football Union has withdrawn its appeal against FIFA’s decision to throw Russia out of the World Cup following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.Russian clubs and national teams are currently suspended by the world governing body, as well as European body UEFA, meaning Russia were not allowed to play their World Cup play-off semi-final against Poland last month.Poland, along with Sweden and the Czech Republic, who contested the other semi-final in the same qualification path, had all refused to play against Russia. A number of other countries, including England, had also said they would boycott matches against Russia.Poland were...

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO