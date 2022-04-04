ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Google heads back to the office, but employees have a say in maintaining hybrid schedule

By Tom Vacar
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO - Google on Monday, led the way for large Bay Area corporations to bring employees back into their office workspaces and many are likely to follow. But, employees will have a very big say about which workdays will work for them or, as many already have, seek other more...

Fortune

Google’s former HR chief says your boss wants to boil you slowly like a frog to get you back in the office, and it will be terrible for morale and productivity

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Beating the Monday blues will be especially trying for Google employees this week. Starting today, workers are required to come into company headquarters three times a week. But according to Laszlo Bock, former chief of Google human resources, and current CEO of Humu, this hybrid model won’t be around much longer.
blavity.com

Google Faces Lawsuit, Accused Of Discriminating Against Black Employees

A former Google employee filed a lawsuit against the tech giant on Friday, accusing the company of racial bias. The plaintiff, April Curley, said Google leads Black employees to lower-level jobs, pays them less and denies them opportunities to advance. According to NBC News, Curley filed the lawsuit in a...
TechCrunch

Activision Blizzard flip-flops on vaccination policies as employees walk out

“Effective immediately, we are lifting our vaccine mandate for all U.S. employees,” Bulatao wrote in the message, which was leaked by Jessica Gonzalez, a former Activision Blizzard engineer and current labor organizer for the ABK Workers Alliance. “This means that employees no longer need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to return to office.”
US News and World Report

Amazon's New Union Demands Company Start Bargaining in May

(Reuters) - The union that Amazon.com Inc workers recently voted to represent them has demanded the company start bargaining in early May and cease any changes to employment terms at their warehouse in the interim, according to a letter the group issued Saturday on Twitter. The Amazon Labor Union also...
Upworthy

This company will pay you $75 for attending a job interview because 'interview is labor'

A Canadian company has announced that it'll compensate candidates who are offered a job interview, as part of its new policy. FoodShare Toronto, a food-centric nonprofit organization, said job applicants who are called for an interview would be paid $75 per interview conducted by the company. The policy went into effect on March 1. "I think employers have gotten off scot-free for far too long by expecting candidates to bear the costs of an interview," said FoodShare Toronto CEO Paul Taylor, reported CTV News Toronto. Time is money, and FoodShare wants to recognize the value of the time of candidates attending an interview. "We recognize that people sometimes have to take time off work to go for an interview. People have to commute, pay for transit or get childcare and we think employers should and should be paying for that," added Taylor. It is a recognition of the value of people's time and labor.
Vice

National Labor Board Demands Amazon Reinstate Fired Worker Activist

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. The National Labor Relations Board took a rare step in federal court on Thursday to seek the immediate reinstatement of Gerald Bryson, a fired Amazon warehouse worker activist in New York City, according to court documents obtained by Motherboard. Amazon terminated Bryson in 2020 after he led two COVID safety protests.
CNBC

The top 7 industries hiring for hybrid jobs right now, according to FlexJobs

After two years of working from home, some people have realized that they thrive in a remote environment, while others miss the office – but most people have decided that they want the best of both worlds. Future Forum, Slack's research consortium, spoke with over 10,000 knowledge workers in...
TheStreet

Here’s How Much Companies Can Save With Work From Home

The pandemic started two years ago this month, and as we slowly (and hopefully) begin to transition from the pandemic to an endemic, it’s clear that there’s no going back to the way things were a million years ago. (Or 2019, which feels like the same thing.) One...
CBS News

Job postings for remote work rise, as many say they like it

Dropbox is among the tech firms that have declared themselves "virtual first" employers since the pandemic normalized remote work, for the first time in corporate history. Amanda Miller, a parent and Dropbox employee, said she is more productive working from home, where she has been doing her job for two years, and now has time for activities like volunteering at her kids' school.
protocol.com

Google employees don't think their pay is competitive

Many Google employees don’t see their pay packages as fair or competitive, according to an annual worker survey of the company that was obtained by CNBC. Google’s “Googlegeist” survey, which was released to employees last week, found that compensation, promotions and an ability to meet career goals were among the top concerns for workers. Employees were largely happy with the company’s ability to carry out its mission and values.
