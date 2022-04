Chris Stapleton and his "Cold" co-writers won the trophy for Best Country Song at the pre-show Premiere Ceremony before the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday afternoon (April 3). The awards show hadn't even kicked off yet, but it was already Stapleton's second win of the day: Mere minutes beforehand, he accepted the award for Best Country Solo Performance for "You Should Probably Leave." Both that song and "Cold" appear on Stapleton's most recent album, Starting Over.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO