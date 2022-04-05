ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan County, WA

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Chelan County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-05 10:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor road and pass conditions before you begin your travel. Make sure...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 16:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County Gusty winds expected today and tonight with areas of blowing dust West to northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to up to 45 mph, are expected today and tonight. This will cause difficulty for travel in spots, especially high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could also create lowered visibility. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
NYE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Mackinac by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Western Mackinac WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Western Mackinac County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 2 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
MACKINAC COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. The cold temperatures combine with the winds and snow could pose significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Chelan, WA
Chelan County, WA
Stehekin, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wilcox A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BUTLER...NORTHEASTERN MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN WILCOX AND NORTH CENTRAL CONECUH COUNTIES At 1013 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Beatrice, or 16 miles northeast of Monroeville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Pine Apple around 1030 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Southern Erie, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 01:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Southern Erie; Wyoming WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches overnight in persistent snows. * WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions with reduced visibility at times.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
#Winter Storm Warning#Extreme Weather#Western Chelan County#10 57 00
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet County. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bowie, Cass, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowie; Cass; Morris; Red River; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Cass County in northeastern Texas Bowie County in northeastern Texas Central Morris County in northeastern Texas Eastern Titus County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1222 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Arkinda to near Mount Pleasant, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Wake Village, Ashdown, New Boston, Foreman, Nash, Hooks, De Kalb, Naples, Redwater, Maud, Omaha, Red Lick, Wilton, Winthrop, Ogden, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 21:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-10 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Lake County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Southern Lake County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Blue Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 20:19:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-10 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Blue Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Mountain Road, Anatone, Peola, and Cloverland Road. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 02:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches, except between 6 and 10 inches above 7,500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Traffic speeds will be reduced. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. This includes I-25 at Raton Pass. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds will produce blowing and drifting snow with visibilities below one half of a mile at times.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 05:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Above 2000 feet elevation, including Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, and Greer Grade. * WHEN...From 4 AM to noon PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected by snow accumulating on area roadways.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 22:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-09 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 3000 FEET Another light round of snowfall may make it over the Cascades and into the eastern slopes overnight, but the majority of the heaviest accumulations should remain on the west side and crests enough so that keeping the advisory is allowed to expire.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cimarron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. Target Area: Cimarron RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR THE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED TONIGHT FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR THE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron. In Texas...Dallam Sherman...Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Oldham...Potter Carson...Gray...Deaf Smith...Randall...Armstrong...Donley Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...On Sunday, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 5 percent on Sunday. * Red Flag Threat Index...5 to 7 on Sunday. * Timing...From 12 PM to 8 PM Sunday.
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Jenkins, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Jenkins; Screven FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as in the mid 30s will result in areas of frost. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Allendale County. In Georgia, Jenkins and Screven Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
JENKINS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 22:19:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-10 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects, such as lawn furniture. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Areas of northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Palo Pinto, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 21:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Palo Pinto; Stephens The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Stephens County in north central Texas Palo Pinto County in north central Texas * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 901 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Possum Kingdom State Park, or 16 miles east of Breckenridge, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mineral Wells, Graford and Possum Kingdom State Park. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 378 and 389. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PALO PINTO COUNTY, TX

