Special Weather Statement issued for Anchorage, Western Kenai Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-11 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley; Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LASTING THROUGH TUESDAY DUE TO STRONG WINDS, VERY LOW HUMIDITY, WARMER THAN NORMAL TEMPERATURES, AND DEEP INSTABILITY For Sunday we will see wide-spread windy conditions with very low min RH`s, and therefore a Red Flag Warning is in effect for both the mountains and the lowlands on Sunday afternoon. Our winds and dry conditions will continue on Monday so a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Monday. An approaching upper level storm system will give us even stronger winds on Tuesday, though a slight uptick in moisture may keep western areas out of Red Flag conditions. Areas to the east will likely reach Red Flag criteria. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113 * 20 FOOT WINDS...West to southwest winds will increase to 20 to 30 mph by early afternoon with gusts to 45-50 mph after mid afternoon. * HUMIDITY...An extended duration of very low relative humidity is expected. Lowlands will see minimum relative humidity in the 5-10 percent range, while area mountain see minimums in the 8- 15 percent range. Overnight recoveries will be poor with maximum relative humidity only in the 25-40 percent range. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be careful with anything that might cause sparks.

CATRON COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO