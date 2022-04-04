ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, WY

Air Quality Alert issued for Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-05 14:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell BLOWING DUST HEALTH ALERT IN EFFECT FOR THE POWDER RIVER BASIN OF NORTHEASTERN WYOMING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM...

alerts.weather.gov

NBCMontana

Weather Alert Day: Damaging wind, heavy mountain snow

WEATHER ALERT DAY - DAMAGING WIND:. Winds will begin to increase Monday morning, with damaging winds expected to occur Monday evening through Tuesday. Winds gusting between 40 and 50 mph are likely for most valley locations. Stronger gusts around 50 to 60 mph will be possible for valleys, with the potential for higher gusts in the mountains and higher terrain. Locations near the divide could see gusts over 60 mph. This raises the concern for downed trees, power outages, strong crosswinds (danger for high profile vehicles on north to south oriented roads), and very choppy lake conditions. At the same time, mountain passes will see a transition over to snow Monday afternoon into Tuesday with 6 to 12 inches of snow for passes on the Montana-Idaho state line and near the divide. This in combination with the gusty winds will lead to hazardous mountain pass travel at times, where blowing snow and near zero visibility will be a distinct possibility. Snow is also expected in the valleys with up to an inch in most locations.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lycoming, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Lycoming; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT CENTRAL LYCOMING AND WESTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES THROUGH 615 PM EDT At 538 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Williamsport, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation possible. Locations impacted include Kettle Creek Gorge, Cogan Station, Muncy Valley, Trout Run, Lincoln Falls, Barbours, Loyalsockville and Hillsgrove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 04:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas and parishes, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A slow-moving line of storms will cross over the region late tonight through late Tuesday night. High rainfall rates could lead to some small creek and street flooding. One to three inches of rainfall with localized totals up to five inches will be possible with the line of storms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JASPER COUNTY, TX
County
Campbell County, WY
State
Wyoming State
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Blount Smoky Mountains, Campbell, Claiborne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Blount Smoky Mountains; Campbell; Claiborne; Cocke Smoky Mountains; East Polk; Grainger; Hamblen; Hancock; Hawkins; Jefferson; Johnson; Knox; Loudon; Morgan; NW Blount; North Sevier; Northwest Carter; Northwest Cocke; Northwest Greene; Northwest Monroe; Roane; Scott; Sevier Smoky Mountains; Southeast Carter; Southeast Greene; Southeast Monroe; Sullivan; Unicoi; Union; Washington ENHANCED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON Very dry air and gusty winds will lead to increased fire danger through this evening. Relative humidity values will drop between 20 to 30 percent with wind gusts between 20 and 30 mph this afternoon. These conditions will combine with dry brush, grasses, and other fuels to increase fire danger across the region. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. Use extreme caution when burning as fires may get out of hand quickly under these conditions.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bastrop; Caldwell; Hays; Travis; Williamson OZONE ACTION DAY The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Austin area for Saturday, March 19, 2022. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the Austin area on Saturday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking or riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. If required, the next Ozone Action Day will be issued by 3 PM on Saturday, March 19, 2022. For more information on ozone: Ozone: The Facts www.tceq.texas.gov/airquality/monops/ozonefacts.html EPA Air Now www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action=airnow.local_state&stateid=45&tab=0 Take Care of Texas www.takecareoftexas.org Capital Area Council of Governments Air Quality www.capcog.org/divisions/regional-services/air-quality Clean Air Force of Central Texas www.cleanairforce.org
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bronx, Northern Queens, Southern Westchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 05:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bronx; Northern Queens; Southern Westchester DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...The Bronx and Northern Queens in New York City, and Southern Westchester. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BRONX, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV

