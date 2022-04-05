ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Wind Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Escambia by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-05 10:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Inland, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for south central and southwestern Alabama...and northwestern Florida. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Inland; Choctaw; Clarke; Conecuh; Escambia; Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal; Mobile Inland; Monroe; Washington; Wilcox Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Mobile, south central Choctaw, Monroe, central Baldwin, Washington, Clarke, western Escambia, Wilcox, western Conecuh, northwestern Escambia, northwestern Santa Rosa, northeastern George and southeastern Greene Counties through 1245 AM CDT At 1140 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Dixons Mill to 4 miles northeast of McIntosh to 7 miles west of Gulfcrest to near Bayou La Batre. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Midtown Mobile, Prichard, Daphne, Tillmans Corner, Saraland, Bay Minette, Atmore, Monroeville, Theodore, Chickasaw, Satsuma, Spanish Fort, Jackson, Thomasville, Grand Bay, Citronelle, Camden, Creola, Century and Flomaton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Baldwin, Butler, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 01:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin; Butler; Conecuh; Covington; Crenshaw; Escambia; Monroe; Wilcox TORNADO WATCH 65 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ALABAMA BUTLER CONECUH COVINGTON CRENSHAW ESCAMBIA MONROE WILCOX IN SOUTHWEST ALABAMA BALDWIN IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST FLORIDA ESCAMBIA OKALOOSA SANTA ROSA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDALUSIA, ATMORE, BAY MINETTE, BELLVIEW, BRANTLEY, BRENT, BREWTON, CAMDEN, CRESTVIEW, DAPHNE, DESTIN, EGLIN AFB, ENSLEY, EVERGREEN, FERRY PASS, FLOMATON, FORT WALTON BEACH, GREENVILLE, GULF BREEZE, GULF SHORES, HOMEWOOD, LUVERNE, MILTON, MONROEVILLE, MYRTLE GROVE, NICEVILLE, OPP, PACE, PENSACOLA, PINE HILL, SEMINOLE, AND WRIGHT.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baldwin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 22:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! If on or near Mobile Bay near the Fort Morgan peninsula, get away from the water and move to safe shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves, even on small bodies of water. Move into dock and seek safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Baldwin A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BALDWIN COUNTY At 1045 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles west of Bon Secour, or 8 miles northwest of Gulf Shores, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Magnolia Springs around 1055 PM CDT. Foley around 1100 PM CDT. Summerdale around 1105 PM CDT. Robertsdale and Silverhill around 1110 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 05:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large waves and hazardous surf conditions, with high potential of sneaker waves. Breakers of 18 to 25 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 07:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union Fog has developed across portions of the tri-state area this morning. Some of the fog has become locally dense reducing visibilities to a 1/2 mile or less. Motorists this morning should exercise caution and be alert for rapidly changing visibilities. Remember to use low beams while operating a car. Expect conditions to improve later this morning.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baldwin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 22:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baldwin A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BALDWIN COUNTY At 1053 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Magnolia Springs, or 4 miles west of Foley, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Summerdale around 1105 PM CDT. Robertsdale around 1110 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baldwin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 00:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for southwestern Alabama...and northwestern Florida. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for southwestern Alabama...and northwestern Florida. Target Area: Baldwin The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama Western Escambia County in northwestern Florida * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1206 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Daphne to Fort Morgan, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Daphne, Fairhope, Gulf Shores, Foley, Orange Beach, Spanish Fort, Robertsdale, Point Clear, Loxley, Magnolia Springs, Stapleton, Bon Secour, Summerdale, Silverhill, Elberta and Fort Morgan. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baldwin, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Chattooga by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin; Bartow; Bibb; Bleckley; Butts; Carroll; Chattooga; Cherokee; Clayton; Cobb; Coweta; Crawford; DeKalb; Dodge; Dooly; Douglas; Emanuel; Fannin; Fayette; Floyd; Gilmer; Glascock; Gordon; Greene; Gwinnett; Hancock; Haralson; Harris; Heard; Henry; Houston; Jasper; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Lamar; Laurens; Macon; Meriwether; Monroe; Morgan; Murray; Newton; North Fulton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Paulding; Peach; Pickens; Pike; Polk; Pulaski; Putnam; Rockdale; South Fulton; Spalding; Talbot; Taliaferro; Taylor; Treutlen; Troup; Twiggs; Upson; Walton; Warren; Washington; Wilkes; Wilkinson DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Visibilities will continue to improve for the remainder of the morning.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Johnson County, Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 19:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-03 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County Strong Winds this Evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 40 mph. Occasional wind gusts above 55 mph are possible in northern Johnson County. * WHERE...Johnson County. * WHEN...This evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists are urged to exercise caution. Lightweight or high profile vehicles will be at risk of blowover on some roadways.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baldwin Inland, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Covington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 06:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Baldwin Inland; Butler; Choctaw; Clarke; Conecuh; Covington; Crenshaw; Escambia; Mobile Inland; Monroe; Washington; Wilcox DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility reduced to one quarter mile or less at times in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline, with blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibilities at pass level as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will fall to around 1500-2000 feet early Tuesday morning.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Chattahoochee, Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 03:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Baldwin; Bibb; Bleckley; Butts; Chattahoochee; Clarke; Crawford; Crisp; Dodge; Dooly; Emanuel; Glascock; Greene; Hancock; Harris; Henry; Houston; Jasper; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Lamar; Laurens; Macon; Madison; Marion; Meriwether; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Muscogee; Newton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Peach; Pike; Pulaski; Putnam; Rockdale; Schley; Spalding; Stewart; Sumter; Talbot; Taliaferro; Taylor; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Troup; Twiggs; Upson; Walton; Warren; Washington; Webster; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkes; Wilkinson FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, southeast and west central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson Slick Travel Conditions Continue Snow continues to move eastward across portions of northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois this morning. Some of the snow was heavy and reducing visibility down to a half mile or less in areas. In addition, the heavy snowfall rates were producing snow covered roads north of Highway 30. The snow will diminish from west to east at Cedar Rapids and Manchester after 11 AM. Be prepared for slippery travel conditions and sharply reduced visibility if you`re planning to travel this morning. Slow down and be more cautious when approaching stops and while turning.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX

