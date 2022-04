Rochester, N.Y. — Students at East High commemorated Music in our Schools Month Thursday. The school held a day-long showcase to celebrate. "There's a lot of musical talent throughout East, and there's a lot of people who are very shy but they're musically inclined, and we just want to know that people can express their talent, because not everyone is an athlete, not everyone is super duper smart or intelligent. Some people express their talent through music, and that's what we want to express. Music is important. It is an identity of people," said Reganae Walters, a senior who was just accepted to Berklee College of Music.

