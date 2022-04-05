Construction site accident in Walnut Creek claimed the life of a worker
Walnut Creek, California – An accident at a construction site in Walnut Creek claimed the life of one worker on...concordnewsjournal.com
Walnut Creek, California – An accident at a construction site in Walnut Creek claimed the life of one worker on...concordnewsjournal.com
Concord News Journal is a daily local online news magazine with hyperlocal coverage for the city of Concord and surrounding areas.https://concordnewsjournal.com/
Comments / 1