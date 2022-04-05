ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

LL Cool J to Launch New Hip-Hop Music Festival at Forest Hills Stadium This Summer

Brooklyn Post
Brooklyn Post
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DFKGq_0f005NAr00
LL Cool J is launching a music festival at Forest Hills Stadium this summer (LL Cool J via Facebook)

Queens native LL Cool J has announced that he is launching a new hip-hop music festival in his home borough this summer.

The Grammy award winner who grew up in St. Albans will be one of several big-name performers at the inaugural “Rock The Bells Festival” at Forest Hills Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6. Other heavy hitters include Ice Cube, Rick Rock, Lil’ Kim, The Diplomats ft. Cam’ron, Jim Jones & Juelz Santana, Fat Joe & Remy Ma, Jadakiss, Scarface, Trina, N.O.R.E and Digable Planets.

LL Cool J described the music festival — which will also feature art exhibits, interactive experiences, food options and more — as a love letter to hip-hop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CKFJ0_0f005NAr00
Forest Hills Stadium (Forest Hills Stadium via Facebook)

“This festival is my way of showing love to the community of Hip-Hop and celebrating the incredible journey this culture has taken, going from DJ Kool Herc’s Sedgwick Avenue rec room, to the global phenomenon we all cherish today,” he said in a statement. “Getting to bring some of the most iconic and influential Hip-Hop artists to the same stage, in my hometown and the city that started it all, is an honor and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store for them.”

Another Queens native, hip-hop pioneer and rapper Roxanne Shanté, will host the one-night-only event. Shanté was born and raised in the Queensbridge Houses.

“The Rock The Bells festival is going to be different from any other festival you’ve attended, bringing great people, great vibes, and great music together to represent and celebrate the originality and greatness of Hip-Hop,” Shanté said. “With me as your host, you are guaranteed to have a nice day making Hip-Hop memories from dusk till dawn. Plzbelieveit baby.”

More performers will be announced as the event date nears.

The Rock The Bells festival is named after LL Cool J’s 1985 hit of the same title. The musician also founded a hip-hop platform and SiriusXM channel with the same moniker.

The festival is a brand new creation of LL Cool J’s — separate from the series of Rock The Bells concerts from 2004 to 2013 produced by Guerilla Union Inc. LL Cool J won a lawsuit against the company for using the trademark name in 2019, according to Billboard.

Entertainment company AEG Worldwide, which helped rehabilitate Forest Hills Stadium, is co-producing the festival.

“We’re thrilled to welcome LL COOL J home to Queens for this special event that celebrates the genre and the culture as a whole,” Mike Luba, AEG Senior Vice President of Global Touring, said in a statement. “The borough has played such a vital role in Hip-Hop history and being able to host this day of music from this group of music icons is an honor.”

Presale for Rock the Bells tickets starts Thursday at 10 a.m. and general admission tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Registration for pre-sale tickets is now open at www.rockthebellsfestival.com/ VIP ticket packages will also be available.

Partial proceeds from every ticket sale will be donated to the Universal Hip-Hop Museum in the Bronx.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pP7kI_0f005NAr00

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

LL Cool J Turns Quick Bodega Run Into Rock the Bells Festival Lineup Announcement

Click here to read the full article. LL Cool J has an announcement to make, but first he has to make a quick stop at the bodega to pick up a few things. There’s the Rick Ross cigar, the Jadakiss chapstick, a few Digable Planets gumballs, a canister of Fat Joe and Remy Ma espresso ground coffee, Lil Kim chocolates, a DJ Scratch card, and the DJ Mister Cee peanut butter. Everything he couldn’t find there, he’ll just pick up in Queens, New York, where he’s headed with Ice Cube in the official trailer for his first Rock the Bells...
MUSIC
Complex

LL Cool J Announces Rock the Bells Festival f/ Ice Cube, Rick Ross, The Diplomats, Lil’ Kim, and More

LL Cool J has announced his new hip-hop festival Rock the Bells, which is set to take place in his native Queens, New York this summer. Featuring performances from LL himself as well as hip-hop heavyweights such as Ice Cube and Rick Ross, the Aug. 6 fest will be held at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. Roxanne Shanté is hosting the event, named after LL’s iconic 1985 song of the same name. Other artists on the lineup include Fat Joe and Remy Ma, Jadakiss, N.O.R.E., Trina, Digable Planets, Lil’ Kim, and Scarface. Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Cam’ron will give a not-to-be-missed set as The Diplomats, and more performers will be revealed as the date nears.
QUEENS, NY
mycolumbuspower.com

LL Cool J Brings Back Rock The Bells Festival In New York

Hip-hop culture is probably at its most advanced stage ever, but never can you forget about the foundation where it all began. Rap pioneer LL Cool J does it daily on-air with “Rock The Bells Radio,” and now he’s ready to hit the stage again by bringing back the New York City-centric music festival of the same name that started it all.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Damon Dash Says Black Entertainers “Should Make Our Own Grammys” Amid Kanye West Backlash

Click here to read the full article. With the cancellation of Kanye West’s performance at the upcoming Grammy Awards, and a petition to have him removed from the Coachella 2022 lineup, a number of celebrities close to the rapper have weighed in on the backlashing he’s currently enduring. Damon Dash, West’s friend and former CEO at Roc-A-Fella Records, gave his take on the Grammys’ decision, noting that the Album of the Year nominee probably isn’t as concerned with his exclusion as others might think.More from VIBE.comTory Lanez Files 'Protect Black Men' Petition On Behalf Of Kanye WestErica Campbell Alludes Kanye West...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Albans, NY
Queens, NY
Entertainment
County
Queens, NY
City
Queens, NY
Essence

Nicki Minaj Is Starting Her Own Management Company And Record Label

She wants to show that female rappers can become moguls in their own right. Nicki Minaj is venturing into the entrepreneurial side of the music industry. On March 9, the rapper shared in a sit-down interview with Joe Budden that she is starting her own management company and record label. “I am creating my own management company,” she said. Minaj also shared that she first decided to create her own management company for herself but that she ultimately wants to bring others along for the ride.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Pusha T – “Neck & Wrist” (Feat. Jay-Z & Pharrell Williams)

Pusha T has been steadily releasing new singles, the Kanye-produced “Diet Coke” and Nigo collab “Hear Me Clearly,” both of which he promised would be featured on “the Ye side” of a new album, his first since 2018’s Daytona. Now, we’re getting “Neck & Wrist” which is produced by Pharrell Williams and features Jay-Z.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Watch Leikeli47’s Music Video for New Single “LL Cool J”

Ahead of the release of her forthcoming album Shape Up, Brooklyn rapper Leikeli47 returns with her latest single “LL Cool J.”. The track arrives alongside a music video, which features a cameo from style consultant Aleali May. Set to be released April 15 via Hardcover/RCA Records, Shape Up serves...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarface
Person
Ll Cool J
Person
Ice Cube
Person
Trina
Person
Jadakiss
Person
Dj Kool Herc
Person
Juelz Santana
hotnewhiphop.com

Coi Leray Reveals "Trendsetter" Features: Nicki Minaj, Lil Durk, Chief Keef & More

We're a little over a week removed from the release of Coi Leray's debut album, Trendsetter. The handful of releases in the past few months have shown how seriously she takes her craft, even if others aren't entirely on board yet. However, she's ambitiously stated that she's going to have the biggest album of any female artists with Trendsetter.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Kanye West was “too impatient” to put Jay Z on ‘City Of Gods’

Kanye West was “too impatient” to put Jay-Z on his recent Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys team-up ‘City Of Gods’, according to one of his collaborators. The track was released last month and will feature on Fivio Foreign’s upcoming debut album, ‘B.I.B.L.E’. It also appears on the ‘V2.22.22 Miami’ version of ‘Donda 2’ that West shared via his Stem Player last month.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Hip Hop Music#Art#Fat Joe Remy Ma#Repre
Rolling Stone

Phife Dawg’s Posthumous Album ‘Forever’ Is a Beautiful Tribute to a Hip-Hop Legend

Click here to read the full article. Any posthumous album is, by its nature, haunting — the sound of ghosts on wax forever floating in a state between unfinished project and final-ever recordings. But in the case of Phife Dawg, who died in 2016 at the age of 45 from diabetes complications, that purgatorial sense feels particularly cruel. At the time of his death, the rapper born Malik Taylor had reunited — albeit tenuously — with New York hip-hop icons A Tribe Called Quest. That reunion led to Tribe’s final album, the excellent We Got It From Here … Thank...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Pusha T Announces "Neck And Wrist" Ft. Jay-Z Release Date

Rap's heavyweights aren't playing around this spring. In the midst of heavy anticipation surrounding the forthcoming album from Pusha T, the rapper's dropped tidbits of information on the project. He's spoken at length about Kanye West and Pharrell's involvement in the project and hinted at a few collaborations. Pusha T...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Club 93.7

J Prince Calls on Kanye West, Drake, Nicki Minaj and Others to Hold Hip-Hop Show Same Night as the Grammys

J Prince is urging Kanye West, Drake, Nicki Minaj and others to hold a hip-hop show on the same night as the 64th annual Grammy Awards. On Tuesday (March 22), the Rap-A-Lot Records founder posted on his Instagram page an audio message where he shared his disgust that the Recording Academy banned Kanye from performing at the Grammy Awards due to his "concerning online behavior" toward his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, Trevor Noah and others. Trevor, who has been an outspoken critic of Ye's social media attacks, is hosting this year's awards ceremony for the second consecutive year. Following the news that Kanye was banned from the Grammys, the comedian wrote on his Twitter page that Kanye should be counseled and not canceled.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Freddie Gibbs & Rick Ross Reimagine Raekwon Classic With 'Ice Cream' Video

Freddie Gibbs continued to ramp up anticipation for the “rap album of the year” on Thursday (March 31) by rolling out a new single featuring another Hip Hop kingpin. With Rick Ross playing the Ghostface Killah to his Raekwon, Gangsta Gibbs reimagines the Wu-Tang Clan legend’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… classic “Ice Cream” as a modern-day trap anthem.
CELEBRITIES
Brooklyn Post

Brooklyn Post

Brooklyn, NY
380
Followers
199
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Brooklyn Post

 http://www.brooklynpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy