5 Things to Know: Syracuse at Albany

High: 60; Low: 40. Sun early, then cloudy and warmer. 5-day forecast. 66-YEAR-OLD IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER CRASH: A 66-year-old Syracuse man was in critical condition Monday night after he crashed his Lexus into the back of a school bus on the city's South Side, police said. The man, whose name was not released, was driving southbound on Midland Avenue at 3:43 p.m. when he slammed into a North Syracuse Central School District bus, police said. Firefighters used jacks to lift the bus and get to the driver in the car, witnesses said. There were no students on the bus at the time of the crash. (Catie O'Toole photo)

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO