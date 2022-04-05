ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Things to Know: Syracuse at Albany

Cover picture for the articleSyracuse heads to Albany on Thursday for an in-state matchup with the Great Danes. Here's five things to know about the game. This is Syracuse's 20th meeting with the Great Danes and 18th in the regular season, but the Orange are heading to Albany for the first time. Typically...

