3 Questions For A Professor, Inventor, Entrepreneur (Part I)

By Gaston Kroub
abovethelaw.com
 1 day ago

At the turn of March, I wrote on these pages about an interesting conversation I heard on the Clause 8 podcast, hosted by Eli Mazour. After reading my column recapping his podcast, Eli was kind enough to connect me with one of the protagonists on the David side of the ledger...

abovethelaw.com

makeuseof.com

6 Free Entrepreneurship Courses Online for Beginners

Launching a new business venture is a daunting task that requires extensive preparation, market knowledge, considerable capital, and more. It helps if you know the various steps involved in setting up a new business, scaling it, finding investors and customers, managing the books, and everything in between. Here's a list...
SMALL BUSINESS
Phys.org

Study: Hardship early in life increases entrepreneurship in adulthood

Hardship experienced in one's younger days is never pleasant, but a new study found that hardship can make one more entrepreneurial in adulthood. However, this effect is more significant for men than for women. The research also has economic policy implications, highlighting how early life experience shapes risk tolerance and socioeconomic outcomes in adulthood.
ECONOMY
blavity.com

Putting Black Women First Starts With Entrepreneurship

For nearly a decade, I’ve been the co-owner of a Black-owned seafood restaurant, The Crabby Shack. What initially started as a barbecue sensation and personal passion has transformed into a Brooklyn-based seafood joint where everyone and anyone can enjoy great food made with love. Despite the challenges that Black women entrepreneurs face, we persist and continue to fulfill our entrepreneurial dreams. But now, more than ever, we need an investment in resources, access to professional networks, and the business education needed to survive and thrive.
BROOKLYN, NY
Fortune

Days after I was named CEO, my company faced one of the most sophisticated cyberattacks in history

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. I was enjoying my birthday dinner with my family when my cell phone rang one evening in December 2020. On the other end was the General Counsel at SolarWinds, the I.T. company I was set to join as CEO a few weeks later. He was calling with news about a cyberattack the company had just been alerted to.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Brown
Fast Company

6 elements of emotional intelligence that matter in a crisis

When it comes to crisis management, a business leader’s ability to keep their cool under duress can mean the difference between weathering a storm with success or sinking beneath the waves. Do you know how to measure your emotional intelligence skills? While many of us see ourselves as self-aware, it can be tough to gauge.
MENTAL HEALTH
Salon

The psychology of "nudging" during a global pandemic

In the early 1990s, the renovations manager at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport decided to decorate each bathroom urinal with a realistic image of a fly, placed just above the drain. For decades, urinal designers had sought a way to curb the unpleasant spillage around urinals, and it turned out that by giving men something to aim at — in this case, a humble insect — spillage dramatically reduced.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fast Company

Learning the right lessons from startup culture

Businesses looking to build a culture of innovation often encourage their employees to act like entrepreneurs. What they usually mean is that they want a conveyor belt of innovative, high-impact ideas ready for market—a sort of internal incubator program. It’s based on a vision of entrepreneurs as people who love taking big bets, who swing for the bleachers and either connect or happily take away the learnings to apply to their next at-bat. They imagine risk-embracing folks who are all about failing fast, failing forward, and failing better.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Affirm is giving job offers to the ‘vast majority’ of Fast engineers

Per an email seen by TechCrunch and first obtained by Business Insider, Fast CEO Domm Holland said that his company’s shut down was a result of a lack of financial resources to continue operating the business. He also noted that the current environment has been “extremely challenging for high-growth tech companies.”
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

What Lawyers Really Need To Know To Grow Their Practice

In this episode, I speak with Stephanie Wachman, CEO and founder of Symetree, about the evolution of her career and the founding of Symetree. We discuss pressing issues in the industry, such as balancing a law career and “real life,” dealing with the stress of career challenges, and strategies for business development. Stephanie also speaks about how she helps women lawyers grow their practices and achieve leadership roles in their firms.
LAW
abovethelaw.com

New Integration Seamlessly Ties Virtual Reception Services To Matter Management

Most folks have, hopefully, come around to the realization that a virtual receptionist isn’t just a latter day call service, but a real asset to practitioners looking to offer the human touch in the administrative process. Because while virtual receptionists, like Smith.ai, offer 24/7 phone and chat services, they also provide screening and intake functions, providing lawyers with a customizable means of getting clients in the door.
TECHNOLOGY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

InventHelp Inventor Develops Precise Placement Shim (SNF-119)

PITTSBURGH, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a tile contractor, I know how important it is to have the walls plumb and flat. This inspired me to develop a shim that could precisely ensure vertical positioning of tile backer, sheetrock and other vertical substrate materials," said an inventor, from San Pablo, Calif. "The SIDE SHIM allows contractors and do-it-yourselfers to precisely, safely and efficiently plump substrate materials on stud frame walls."
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

Some Lawyers Are Unacceptably Bad With Technology

The practice of law in the twenty-first century increasingly requires attorneys and staff to use technology in order to best serve clients. Many law firms employ predictive tagging software, search engines powered by artificial intelligence, and other state-of-the-art methods in order to save money and more efficiently complete legal tasks. In addition, the practice of law requires that lawyers use basic technology such as email applications, word processors, and other more commonplace technology. Although it is understandable that some lawyers may not be well-versed with advanced technology in the legal industry, there is no reason why lawyers are not proficient with basic technology like track changes, email application, and the like.
SOFTWARE
Black Enterprise

Amazon Alexa Fund, Alexa Startups Announce Venture Capital Investments For Black Tech Entrepreneurs

The Amazon Alexa Fund and Alexa Startups have announced the Black Founders Build with Alexa Program to support Black entrepreneurs. According to an Amazon release, the program is a four-month, remote program seeking 10 Black-founded startups located in North America that are driving innovation in voice, artificial intelligence, and ambient computing.
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

Schadenfreude: From Misbehaving Clients To Misbehaving Celebrities

There is no shortage of stories about lawyers and judges acting badly. But what about clients who act badly? And what about the lawyers who defend these clients? For example, criminal defense lawyers routinely are asked, “How can you defend these people?” Perhaps if the questioners had taken any civics course, history course, poli sci course, or had even the most smattering knowledge about the Constitution, they would not have to ask the question.
CELEBRITIES
abovethelaw.com

Is The Pandemic Era A ‘Watershed’ For Litigation Finance?

In the 2021 installment of our annual litigation finance survey, one key theme emerged: growth. More specifically, 72% of lawyers told us that litigation finance had become more relevant to their practice during the prior 12 months. One respondent even predicted the pandemic would “turn out to be a watershed”...
PUBLIC HEALTH
abovethelaw.com

Determining The Opportunity Cost

Have you ever been presented with an exciting opportunity that seemingly came out of nowhere? It could be an offer to be an adjunct professor at a law school, an invitation to sit on a nonprofit board, or the ability to speak to an aligned audience about your field of expertise. The allure of what’s presented can make you quickly say yes. But should you? Looking at the opportunity cost is important when making a decision.
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

Demystifying TAR And Advanced AI To Up-Level Your eDiscovery

In the long and storied history of the legal profession, eDiscovery is still relatively new. And the challenges that modern data poses to traditional eDiscovery workflows will only continue to grow. As a result, leaders of corporate legal teams can no longer afford to use technology that is 40 years...
TECHNOLOGY

