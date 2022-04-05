ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Concerns raised about the future of democracy in America

CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of the January 6th attack on the Capitol and former President...

Diane Conz
4d ago

Thats not whats threatening our democracy !! Its the socialist communist far left thats the biggest threat to our democracy EVER in history!!

southern born totally
4d ago

How can there be concerns about democracy in this country when we aren’t a democracy to start with not have we ever been. You people really need to learn what facts are and it is this ,we are a constitutional federalist republic and always have been.A capitalist country , we live and breath a constitution and a bill of right . Hint We the people of the republic ringing any bells . Can’t lose something we have been and democracy is a code word communist

SurfsUp
4d ago

Even democrats are mostly socialists now both in congress and in local government, so they burned democracy long ago. Even Cortez kept telling Biden to bypass our representation and rule by EO, which totally bypasses the constitution. They even have such a large population of criminal and welfare democrats and are their primary voter base.

