Concerns raised about the future of democracy in America
In the wake of the January 6th attack on the Capitol and former President...www.cbsnews.com
In the wake of the January 6th attack on the Capitol and former President...www.cbsnews.com
Thats not whats threatening our democracy !! Its the socialist communist far left thats the biggest threat to our democracy EVER in history!!
How can there be concerns about democracy in this country when we aren’t a democracy to start with not have we ever been. You people really need to learn what facts are and it is this ,we are a constitutional federalist republic and always have been.A capitalist country , we live and breath a constitution and a bill of right . Hint We the people of the republic ringing any bells . Can’t lose something we have been and democracy is a code word communist
Even democrats are mostly socialists now both in congress and in local government, so they burned democracy long ago. Even Cortez kept telling Biden to bypass our representation and rule by EO, which totally bypasses the constitution. They even have such a large population of criminal and welfare democrats and are their primary voter base.
Comments / 482