ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

DirectTV Drops OAN Despite Right Wing Opposition

By Zack Linly
NewsOne
NewsOne
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QVYhy_0ezzy83g00

Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty

I t’s been a rough week for right-wing propaganda ministries. On Monday, we reported that Donald Trump ‘s Truth Social app had put nearly 1.5 million users on an access waiting list because the platform for MAGA minions who think Google is a government conspiracy has been experiencing technical difficulties since its launch in February and no one seems to be able to figure out why. Now, DirecTV is set to drop One America News Network, which is basically the Walmart brand version of Fox News.

According to Bloomberg , DirecTV said it’s ditching OAN starting on Tuesday despite pressure from the “news” outlet and its supporters. Now, I know what y’all are thinking: “So, what’s everyone having for breakfast this morning and why is it Cornflakes in bowls of white tears?” But for people who desperately need a televised Klan rally alternative, this is serious.

From Bloomberg:

DirecTV, a joint venture between the private equity firm TPG Inc. and AT&T Inc., said in January that it planned to drop OAN, which was criticized for spreading misinformation about the pandemic and the 2020 election when its contract expires. OAN began airing on DirecTV in April 2017.

Of course, conservative outlets and talking heads have been trying to bully DirectTV into changing its mind. In March, Herring Networks — which owns OAN (no pun intended, it’s just a stupid acronym) and A Wealth of Entertainment (AWE), which the satellite TV giant is also dropping —sued AT&T and DirecTV alleging there was a breach of contract and that “the economic consequences of losing carriage with DirecTV could be devastating to OAN.”

The same month, Republican attorneys general in six states sent a letter to DirecTV whining that it was “highly troubling and disappointing” that the platform was bowing down to “powerful left-wing voices.”

Whaaah? GOP officials who claim to be against “big government” getting involved in the dealings of private business are pressuring a TV network to bend to the conservative will? You don’t say.

Anyway, the flood of righty-white tears does not appear to have successfully convinced DirectTV to reverse course on its decision, but fear not —the network said it will begin offering another conservative option for people who want Kid Rock and Ted Nugent to form a MAGAfied version of Silk Sonic. Fox Nation, which is Fox News’ subscription steaming app, will be available on DirectTV.

Still, MAGAts and GOPropagandists are big mad that DirectTV, which basically means the network did something right. Kudos.

SEE ALSO:

Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens Are Mad At Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ Again, And It’s Just Getting Weird

Candace Owens Goes On Transphobic Rant Over Dr. Rachel Levin–Tucker Carlson Loves Every Bit Of It

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rCs7h_0ezzy83g00

Comments / 10

Beth Janousek
1d ago

guess it's time to drop direct tv. sounds like they're going woke. can't handle honest news. just want cnn, msnbc, ect. you know, fake news cha nnels.

Reply(2)
5
dawn
1d ago

only reason I have direct is because they carried OAN. guess I'll save myself $80 a month. I'll just do Hulu and pay $4.99 for OAN

Reply(3)
2
Related
Dallas Observer

Far-Right OAN Sues Dallas-Based AT&T for Dropping Their Contract

One America News Network, once a favorite of former president Donald Trump, is suing AT&T and DirecTV over an alleged breach of contract, The Dallas Morning News reported. OAN’s gripe with the Dallas-based telecommunications company stems from DirecTV’s announcement last month that it would not be renewing its contract to offer the network on its list of available channels for paying customers.
DALLAS, TX
Ars Technica

DirecTV dropped OAN today, rejecting GOP pleas to keep right-wing network

One America News has officially been removed from DirecTV, as the TV provider resisted pressure from Republicans to keep the right-wing network in its channel lineup. A DirecTV spokesperson confirmed to Ars today that the channel removal went ahead as scheduled. OAN's future is in doubt as the network's owner...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Nugent
Person
Rachel Levin
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Candace Owens
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Trey Gowdy delivers 10-minute rant about Madison Cawthorn telling him to name names or stop making things up

Trey Gowdy has hit out at Madison Cawthorn dedicating 10 minutes of his Sunday night Fox News show to excoriating the congressman for his allegations about cocaine use and invitations to orgies amongst Republican lawmakers.The former South Carolina representative is the latest to express his anger at the current North Carolina lawmaker over the allegations, demanding that he name names.Mr Cawthorn made the allegations in a recent interview without saying who in the party he was referring to and caused a storm amongst members.He has since been rebuked by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.Mr Gowdy said that Mr Cawthorn...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Directtv#Oan#Truth Social#Maga#Directv#Fox News#Bloomberg#Tpg Inc#At T Inc#A Wealth Of Entertainment
Variety

Fox News’ Ratings Surprise: ‘The Five’ Keeps Outperforming Primetime

Click here to read the full article. Everyone’s talking about this week’s furor at the Oscars — even the hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five.” On Monday afternoon, regulars Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino, Jesse Watters and Jeanine Pirro held forth with guest Piers Morgan — the British journalist and TV host who has demonstrated a proclivity for getting into celebrity feuds — sitting in a chair typically reserved for someone with more liberal political views. In the show’s opening segment, however, politics went out the window. Today was a day to discuss Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock the previous...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Independent

Lauren Boebert’s ‘Micky’ tweet derails congresswoman’s attack on Disney

Lauren Boebert attracted a significant chunk of the internet’s attention on Monday night after firing off a tweet attacking the Walt Disney Company that likely would have benefited from a second pair of eyes, as an unmissable typo derailed the Republican congresswoman’s rant against the company into a very public self-own.The Colorado congresswoman had tweeted out a line that was likely in response to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which broadly bans the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity from the classroom in kindergarten through third grade settings, while discouraging anything of that nature that the bill...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy