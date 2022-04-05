ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Croix County, WI

Photos from election day

By Facebook Twitter Email Print Save
Hudson Star-Observer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is election day in Pierce and St. Croix county. Races are being held for...

www.hudsonstarobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

INTERVIEW: Village election day

(WSYR-TV) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, villages across Central New York are holding elections Tuesday.  Seven villages have opened the polls. Dustin Czarny, the Onondaga County Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner, joined NewsChannel 9 to talk about the big day.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Atlantic City Press

Election day registration bill on hold

The New Jersey State Legislature did not take up a bill allowing Election-day voter registration before their scheduled break for budget-only hearings, angering several nonprofit groups. League of Women Voters of New Jersey Executive Director Jesse Burns, Director of the Democracy & Justice Program at the New Jersey Institute for...
ELECTIONS
The Daily Record

Local elections boards in a bind as workers prepare for uncertain Election Day

County boards of elections are in limbo as offices were ordered to halt all primary elections preparations aside from staff training. This order from Secretary of State Frank LaRose came one day after the Ohio Supreme Court rejected the third legislative map last week. LaRose directed local boards not to alter any ballots and to refrain from mailing military and overseas ballots due to pending litigation.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy