Photos from election day

(WSYR-TV) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, villages across Central New York are holding elections Tuesday. Seven villages have opened the polls. Dustin Czarny, the Onondaga County Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner, joined NewsChannel 9 to talk about the big day.
The New Jersey State Legislature did not take up a bill allowing Election-day voter registration before their scheduled break for budget-only hearings, angering several nonprofit groups. League of Women Voters of New Jersey Executive Director Jesse Burns, Director of the Democracy & Justice Program at the New Jersey Institute for...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thousands of Louisiana voters will be head to the polls on Saturday to exercise their rights in the March 26 Municipal Primary Election. Voters in East Baton Rouge Parish are voting for a new judge in the 19th Judicial Courthouse, as well as a new member of the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council.
County boards of elections are in limbo as offices were ordered to halt all primary elections preparations aside from staff training. This order from Secretary of State Frank LaRose came one day after the Ohio Supreme Court rejected the third legislative map last week. LaRose directed local boards not to alter any ballots and to refrain from mailing military and overseas ballots due to pending litigation.
