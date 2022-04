After last week's deadline to pass bills out of committees, we spent many long days on the House floor hearing and voting on those remaining bills. I presented one of my bills on the floor, where it passed 81-15. House Bill 3191 allows people in compliance with the Oklahoma Self-Defense Act and with a valid state ID, handgun license or military ID to carry a concealed or unconcealed firearm while hunting or fishing.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO