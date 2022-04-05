ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver just lost population after a decade-plus of growth. Is a rebound coming?

By Jon Murray - The Denver Post (TNS)
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 1 day ago

Denver had quite the run, experiencing a full 15 years of uninterrupted population growth. The pandemic has reversed the trend — or at least paused it.

The latest census estimates show that the city was among many nationally that saw more people move out than move in between mid-2020 and mid-2021. That happened — especially in higher-cost cities — while the pandemic was scrambling many aspects of work and life, raising the possibility that the new dynamics will be temporary, experts say.

“I definitely don’t think that this is a trend,” state demographer Elizabeth Garner said.

Denver’s population ended up at an estimated 711,463 as of July 1, according to new county population estimates released late last month by the U.S. Census Bureau. That was down 6,167, or 0.9%, from mid-2020. The decline reversed most of Denver’s entire prior-year population gain.

In just a couple of years, Denver, which is both a city and county, went from adding more people by number than any other Colorado county to losing the most of any county in the state last year. It wasn’t alone, with some metro suburban counties also showing declines during the year ending July 1.

All of it added up to a stagnating of metro Denver’s longstanding rapid population growth. The seven-county metro area’s population stood at an estimated 3.2 million, an increase of just 683 people, according to a Denver Post analysis.

But Garner and other demographers say there are many reasons to think the declines experienced by Denver and some of the nation’s largest urban areas — including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and San Francisco — will be short lived.

“I think that it reflects really a lot of the pandemic uncertainty as well as opportunities” that people had to relocate, Garner said. “I think a lot of people were looking at trying different things out, maybe while they were working remotely. I do not think this will be any sort of a long-term trend for Denver.

“And the housing data would seem to support that,” she added, referring to recent home supply shortages and surging prices . “We’re not seeing a loosening of our housing supply.”

Denver’s last population decline occurred in mid-2005. Then, from 2005 through 2020, the city’s population grew from 559,459 to 717,632 — an increase of 28.3% — according to figures tracked by the state demographer’s office.

More difficult work for Census Bureau than usual

The Census Bureau is responsible for producing firm population counts every decade, and it estimates changes in population at the local, state and national levels each year between censuses.

But the pandemic made that work extra difficult, Garner said, raising the possibility the estimates didn’t accurately capture relocations — or included more noise than usual. While some people may have moved out of cities such as Denver, she said, temporary residents who flocked to Colorado during the pandemic may not count toward the state’s population unless they begin claiming residence here for tax purposes.

Garner expects to see more clarification of pandemic population changes when the Census Bureau issues the next estimates in spring 2023, along with revised estimates for prior years.

“I have a feeling that that net migration number may be revised,” she said. “They were definitely dealing with poor data this whole pandemic and dealing with the census of 2020,” which came with concerns in some places of undercounting.

In fact, when the 2020 census was conducted, it produced a population for Denver that was 1.6% lower than the estimate the Census Bureau had made for the city’s population in 2019 — the largest such variance in the state, Garner said. That means either that the prior estimates were slightly inflated or that the 2020 census missed counting some people, not that Denver lost more than 10,000 people.

El Paso, Douglas counties continued to grow

Colorado as a whole saw an increase in residents in the new estimates, adding an estimated 27,761 to eclipse 5.8 million.

El Paso County, home to Colorado Springs, grew by 0.8% to an estimated 737,867 as of July 1. It remains the state’s most populous county, ahead of Denver.

In the Denver area, other metro counties were a mixed bag. Jefferson, Boulder and Arapahoe counties lost population slightly — all by less than Denver, percentage-wise — during the year ending July 1. Adams and Broomfield counties grew slightly, while Douglas County grew by 2.5%, or nearly 9,000 people — the largest numerical increase in the state last year.

Breakdowns of the census estimates show that Denver proper’s loss mostly was due to residents moving to other places in Colorado or out of state, with nearly 9,000 more people leaving than arriving. Some of that was offset by a net natural increase, with births outpacing deaths by about 2,700.

Related Articles

•Colorado News | Denver’s population growth leads Colorado as urban areas outpace rural

•Colorado News | Census: Black population grows in suburbs, shrinks in cities

•Colorado News | People, homes vanish due to 2020 census’ new privacy method

•Colorado News | Denver grew by 100,000 people in just 7 years — but the pace has slowed for the 2nd straight year

Nationally, most counties had the opposite of Denver’s experience. Most saw net increases from migration, but when it came to natural population changes, more than 73% recorded more deaths than births due to COVID-19 and other factors.

Echoing Garner, demographer William Frey told the Associated Press that he believed the population declines in the biggest metro areas, largely to the benefit of smaller cities, would be temporary.

“There is clearly a dispersion, but I think it’s a blip,” said Frey, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution’s metropolitan policy program, Brookings Metro. “We’re at one of the lowest levels of immigration in a long, long time, and that affects big metros like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. That is going to come back.”

©2022 MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit at denverpost.com . Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Top 10 safest places to live in Colorado ranked

A new data analysis from Safewise, the online safety resource, has complied a list of the safest cities in Colorado. The analysis ranked cities based on violent crime (VC) and property crime (PC) rates in the area. "Colorado is one of nine states that saw increases in both property crime...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Denver joins big city trend with pandemic population slip

The pandemic intensified population trends, with Americans leaving many of the nation’s most densely populated and costly cities, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. The same one year period showed a stark increase in deaths outpacing births across the country. In Denver, the population dipped...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Broomfield, CO
City
Arapahoe, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
OutThere Colorado

"Major rock slide" closes highway in Colorado, no estimate of reopening

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Highway 133 has been closed at mile marker 44 due to what they're calling a "major rock slide." This closure is located on the western side of well-known mountains such as Capitol Peak and the Maroon Bells, with Aspen found on the eastern side of these peaks. Highway 133 is part of a route that travels south from Carbondale, eventually connecting with Highway 125 and Crested Butte. It also connects to Highway 92, which provides access to Delta...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Ranger finds poop bag every 466 feet (or 2.5 minutes of hiking) on Colorado trail + a poop bag tip

A Jefferson County park ranger reports collecting 17 bags of dog poop along a 1.5-mile stretch of trail, presumably at Elk Meadow Park in Evergreen, Colorado. That's roughly one poop bag per every 466 feet of trail. Or – in terms of time, that's one poop bag for every 2.5 minutes of hiking at a 30-minute-mile pace. The ranger, Jason, also pointed out how people will hide the bags over bringing them along to dispose of properly. ...
EVERGREEN, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado to reintroduce ancient shark species after residents vote on favorite animals

While reintroducing prehistoric freshwater sharks to Colorado's often-visited streams and lakes may seem irresponsible, the votes are in, and Coloradans have decided to bring back this water-dwelling apex predator. In a tight statewide 'peoples' choice' vote that eventually pitted the American cheetah against a prehistoric shark species, the 'king of the river' won the bid to be brought back to life. Believe it or not, sharks once called Colorado home – as recently as 92 million years ago – and that was a key motivator...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Population Growth#Population Decline#Census Data#U S Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau#Denver Post
OutThere Colorado

"Rainbow Gathering" could bring 1,000s to fragile Colorado backcountry, sparking outrage

In 2006, an estimated 15,000 members of the 'Rainbow Family' group, often described as 'hippies' and as part of a 'non-organization,' took over a large swath of land in Colorado's Routt National Forest during an illegal gathering. The same group may be coming back to the Centennial State this summer. While the annual gatherings of the Rainbow Family of the Living Light are described by some as a celebration of nature and life, others find issue with the massive crowds that the events bring to...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Another built-to-rent, single-family home community planned in Colorado Springs

The built-to-rent concept — single-family homes constructed as rental properties — might be gaining momentum in Colorado Springs. The Empire Group, a Scottsdale, Ariz., residential and commercial real estate company, plans to develop a 228-unit, built-to-rent community on the Springs' northeast side, according to a proposal submitted last month to city government planners.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
OutThere Colorado

102 MPH winds hit resort in Colorado, another closes for entire day

"Wind gusts are preventing us from safely operating our lifts," wrote Loveland Ski Area on Twitter, as dangerous winds blast much of Colorado and beyond. Loveland Ski Area will not open today, at all, with images from the scene showing windy, near-whiteout conditions. Clear Creek County, home to Loveland Ski Area, is experiencing dangerous weather conditions as wind gusts over 100 miles per hour hit parts of the state. A winter weather advisory is underway through midnight tonight, with some snow expected. Clear Creek County...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

[BREAKING] Family provides update on Pikes Peak hiker missing overnight in winter conditions

According to a post by a family member on Facebook, the hiker that's missing on Pikes Peak's Barr Trail has reportedly been found alive. UPDATE: The detail that the hiker, now identified as Michael Ransom, was found alive has been officially confirmed by the Colorado Springs Gazette. Ransom was found two miles from the summit, above where he lost contact with his tent and other equipment.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

I-70 detour could add more than 100 miles, two hours of driving to trip across Colorado

After a series of closures on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon last summer, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is preparing for similar issues this year. Last year, the area was impacted by powerful floods and mudslides that resulted from the 32,631-acre Grizzly Fire and the burn scar it left behind. In July, more than 100 people become trapped when severe mudslide activity brought travel to a halt on the stretch of interstate that winds through this area, with one report stating that mudslides carried debris up to 150 feet wide and up to 12 feet deep at times. Today, crews are still working to repair damage caused by this period and officials continue to seek a solution to what is expected to be an ongoing problem.
COLORADO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Maricopa County, Phoenix area, lead nation in population growth amid pandemic

(The Center Square) – Arizona’s valley region was one of the few major metropolitan areas in the country to grow amid the COVID-19 pandemic’s business closures, remote work, at-home school and other disruptions. On Thursday, the U.S. Census released more detailed data from its annual population estimates...
PUBLIC HEALTH
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy