The wife of Rishi Sunak, the British chancellor, has claimed non-domicile status to save on her tax bill, The Independent has revealed.It is not known exactly how much Akshata Murthy saved through this, but sources claimed it could have avoided her paying millions of pounds in tax on foreign earnings over several years. Non-dom status is lawful but controversial.It is an optional status for UK residents whose permanent home - or “domicile” - is abroad. With this status, these people may not have to pay tax on foreign income. The UK government says a person’s domicile is usually the country...

INCOME TAX ・ 21 MINUTES AGO