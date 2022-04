DEARBORN, MI – A growing TikTok trend has reached Michigan with one Dearborn teen facing an assault charge after allegedly imitating the “Orbeez Challenge,” police said. The challenge involves using a toy gun to fire Orbeez balls at strangers, often recording the act and then posting it to social media. The projectile beads can cause potentially severe injuries to sensitive areas of the body, Dearborn Police said.

DEARBORN, MI ・ 15 DAYS AGO