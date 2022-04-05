Letter to the Editor: Purdue is lucky to have Painter

Head coach Matt Paint gestures toward the referees during Purdue's Sweet 16 matchup with St. Peter's. Purdue ultimately fell to the Peacocks, 67-64. Sara White | Senior Photographer

Why fire Painter?

Doing so would possibly be the most colossal mistake this program could make.

In the past eight seasons, Matt Painter has finished top three in the Big Ten six times, finishing fourth one time. In those eight seasons, Matt Painter brought Purdue to the Sweet 16 four times, all while recruiting one five start during that time.

Purdue is lucky to have a coach that brings such continual success. Yet because of the continual success, fans have gotten spoiled.

Who would Purdue replace Painter with? I think the most important fact of them all, is that Painter is 19-11 against Indiana. The one goal for any Purdue coach should be to beat Indiana.

If you want your coach to be fired, root for Indiana.

- Arnav Patel, freshman in the College of Science

Editor's note: This letter is written in response to a letter ran on March 28.