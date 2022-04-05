ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Letter to the Editor: Purdue is lucky to have Painter

The Exponent
The Exponent
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vuOP3_0ezznmTo00
Head coach Matt Paint gestures toward the referees during Purdue's Sweet 16 matchup with St. Peter's. Purdue ultimately fell to the Peacocks, 67-64.  Sara White | Senior Photographer

Why fire Painter?

Doing so would possibly be the most colossal mistake this program could make.

In the past eight seasons, Matt Painter has finished top three in the Big Ten six times, finishing fourth one time. In those eight seasons, Matt Painter brought Purdue to the Sweet 16 four times, all while recruiting one five start during that time.

Purdue is lucky to have a coach that brings such continual success. Yet because of the continual success, fans have gotten spoiled.

Who would Purdue replace Painter with? I think the most important fact of them all, is that Painter is 19-11 against Indiana. The one goal for any Purdue coach should be to beat Indiana.

If you want your coach to be fired, root for Indiana.

- Arnav Patel, freshman in the College of Science

Editor's note: This letter is written in response to a letter ran on March 28.

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

Dick Vitale Reveals If Kansas’ NCAA Title Could Be Revoked

Just two days ago, Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks added another national title to the school’s illustrious history. Kansas used an historic comeback to take down the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday night. After falling down 40-25 in the first half, the Jayhawks erased a 15-point deficit en route to a 72-69 victory.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Exponent

Purdue men's basketball will play in Maui tournament

Purdue's men's basketball team will play in the 2023 Maui Jim Maui Invitational during the week of Thanksgiving, Purdue Athletics announced today. The 40th annual edition of the tournament will be played Nov. 20 to 22, 2023, at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii. Competing schools will make up "one of the elite fields that the tournament has ever seen as the Boilermakers will be joined by Gonzaga, Kansas, Marquette, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCLA and the host school, Chaminade," a Purdue Athletics press release said.
LAHAINA, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Lafayette, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
The Spun

Gonzaga Rumor Shot Down: College Basketball World Reacts

Amidst a wave of conference realignment around the NCAA, rumors regarding a possible Big East expansion have begun to swirl. The most intriguing name mentioned as a possible program to join the conference’s current 11-team field is the mid-major powerhouse Gonzaga Bulldogs. But on Wednesday, college basketball insider Jeff...
SPOKANE, WA
The Spun

College Basketball World Heartbroken For Armando Bacot

North Carolina fell just short in tonight’s national championship game against Kansas, but center Armando Bacot was a warrior in defeat. Bacot entered the game with a balky right ankle, which he twisted late in Saturday night’s Final Four win over Duke. Despite the injury, he was able to produce yet another double-double, registering 15 points and 15 rebounds in a 72-69 loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Painter
The Spun

Report: Ohio State Defensive Player Is Transferring

Ohio State cornerback Lejond Cavazos has entered the transfer portal, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Per Thamel, Cavazos is seeking more playing time after registering eight tackles and two passes defended in six games with the Buckeyes last season. Cavazos, a four-star recruit from San Antonio, Texas, redshirted in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

UNC’s Puff Johnson Is Vomiting On The Bench

The national title game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Kansas Jayhawks has been one for the record books. Early in the first half, the Jayhawks stormed out to a commanding lead. However, at one point in the first half, the Tar Heels went on a 14-0 run and took a 40-25 into the break.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Letter To The Editor#The College Of
The Spun

Everyone Made Same Joke About Kansas Last Night

During the final minute of the national championship game, North Carolina center Armando Bacot went down with an ankle injury. Kansas had a 5-on-4 advantage going down the court, but Bill Self’s squad ultimately decided to dribble the ball back out and let time run off the clock. It...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kwame Evans Jr, No. 2 Recruit, Down To 5 Schools

Top 2023 prospect Kwame Evans Jr. has reportedly whittled down his list to five schools. According to Joe Tipton of On3, the power forward from Florida’s Montverde Academy has cut down his final candidates to Oregon, Indiana, Auburn, Kentucky, and UCLA. Evans has only made an official visit to...
BASKETBALL
103GBF

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Exponent

Jim Polzin: Graham Mertz had a wake-up call. But it came before Wisconsin pursued Caleb Williams

There was a lot to like about what was coming out of Graham Mertz’s mouth on Monday morning. Seeing is better than hearing, at least in terms of a quarterback’s development, and we’ll have to wait another five months before we begin to learn whether Mertz has made any progress toward being the great player he wants to be for the University of Wisconsin football team.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

KSR Today: Goodbye, College Basketball

Mornin’. I hope you’re enjoying yours because tonight is going to hurt. You know what’s ahead. There is one more college basketball game to be played before the book is closed on the 2021-22 season. Unfortunately, the two remaining teams are two of our bigger rivals as Kansas and North Carolina meet in tonight’s championship game. Adding to the pain, Kentucky beat Kansas and North Carolina by a combined 47 points in the regular season.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Notre Dame Football Announces Surprising 2023 Opponent

Notre Dame announced a home matchup against Tennessee State on September 2, 2023. This home-opener, which will air on NBC, will mark the first time the Fighting Irish face an FCS program or an Historically Black College and University (HBCU). University Vice President and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
649K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy