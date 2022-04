BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Brownsburg firefighter Jason Stumm, in the industry for more than 20 years, says each day is unpredictable. “There are days, weeks and months sometimes that you go on runs and it’s not really stressful. It’s a daily event, but then you have that one run in the middle of the month that you remember. There’s never one that is the same,” Stumm said. “At the end of the day, somebody’s life is in the balance, and you are trying to help them out.”

BROWNSBURG, IN ・ 16 DAYS AGO