Comics

Batman #122 revives a classic DC storyline in Shadow War part 2

By Grant DeArmitt
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

'Who killed Ra's' takes a backseat to some old school character dynamics in Batman #122. DC's three-legged crossover Shadow War kicked off on March 29, when Slade Wilson AKA Deathstroke (or at least, someone dressed like him) took to the rooftops of Washington DC to put a bullet through the head...

#Art#Washington Dc#Batman And Robin#War#Batman 122#The League Of Assassins#League#Deathstroke Inc#World
