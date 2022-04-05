ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Urubamba

By Matt Tervooren
Matt Tervooren
The Infatuation
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Going to Urubamba, a Peruvian spot in Jackson Heights, with only one other person is like going to Easter Island and not seeing the...

www.theinfatuation.com

The Infatuation

The Fat Shallot

After starting out as a food truck operation (hence the truck-shaped neon sign by the counter), Fat Shallot opened up their first brick and mortar in Lincoln Park. The menu only has six sandwiches, but they all taste great. The crispy buffalo chicken with creamy blue cheese and the Reuben with housemade corned beef are two of our favorites, especially when paired with a fun cocktail like a gin and tonic slushy, or an Adult Arnold Palmer. Similar to the menu, the space is compact: only a handful of tables and a couple of counter seats by the cashier. But, it's perfect for a quick lunch, casual dinner, or grabbing something to go.
LINCOLN PARK, NJ
The Infatuation

The Bagelers Coffeehouse

As the name suggests, the Bageler’s Coffeehouse is a one-stop shop for all your bagel and coffee needs. Open daily until 3pm, this Lincoln Park spot is great for grabbing breakfast or lunch to go, or for dining in while getting some work done. Their kettle-boiled bagels have a firm crust with a soft, doughy interior, come in classic varieties like everything or cinnamon raisin, and are perfect vessels for one of their housemade cream cheeses, like the giardiniera. If you’re in the market for a sandwich (especially when you need a break from the same sad bologna you've been having for the past two weeks), try The Butcher: an Italian meat triple-threat of salami, mortadella, and hot coppa with muenster, lettuce, onion, tomato, and garlic mayo.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Eyval

Eyval is the newest restaurant from the team behind Prospect Heights’ Sofreh, and it’s next door to Sofreh Cafe (from the same owners) in Bushwick. Starters and small plates are the move here, and you should order as many as your table can agree on. Portions are small, and the plating is chic, so your first impression might be that you’re getting pretentious food at pretentious prices—but dishes like the fava bean borani topped with sprigs of dill and the potato tahdig sitting in a rich plum sauce have a startling amount of flavor for how simple they sound. This restaurant has buzzy energy that keeps the waitstaff on the move, so it’s good for a leisurely night out with a group of friends who want to eat some of the best Persian food in Brooklyn. The energy is also infectious enough to make a solo dinner at the bar surprisingly fun.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Infatuation

Susie’s Noon Hour Grill

If you’re hungover, or just in need of some comfort food, revive yourself with the life-giving Korean dishes at Susie’s Noon Hour Grill in Rogers Park. Susie’s is a one-woman show, with Susie herself playing server and cashier, all while cooking up spicy pork fried rice, hot bowls of yukgaejang, and omelets full of bulgogi, kimchi, and melted cheese. There’s very limited seating at this casual, cash-only spot, so it’s ideal for dining solo or grabbing breakfast or lunch with a friend if you can snag a table. The hefty portions and calming classical radio that’s always on will help you recharge so that you can figure out where you misplaced your phone.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bed And Breakfast#Easter Island#Shrimp#Food Drink#Peruvian#French
The Infatuation

Casola's Pizzeria and Sub Shop

Come to Casola’s while sober, alert, and/or perfectly healthy, and you’re going to wonder why this place has been in business so long. However, when your stomach is ronkly, your mouth is sore, and chewy artisanal crusts feel like nails going down your throat, Casola’s is perfect. That’s probably why it’s so popular with the late-night crowd. The crust is soft and doughy, the very subtle, non-acidic sauce is painted on in a thin layer, and the mild cheese just makes you feel good on a quasi-spiritual level. The other items on the menu are just as soothing, like Casola’s take on a chicken parm sub, which is more of a chicken philly with that same mild tomato sauce and feels as gentle as eating a bowl of Kraft mac n’ cheese. The ravioli tastes as if someone who really loves you cooked you homemade Chef Boyardee and smothered it in melted mozzarella. If you’re tired of those fancy $35 plates of Italian food, this is the antidote.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Gilben's Bakery

Gilben’s Bakery and Sandwich Shop in West Oak Lane is somewhere that you can get a gooey cheesesteak, drippy po’boys, and moist red velvet cake all under one roof. Beyond that, you can find a selection of salads, soul food platters, and a few other things that will make you feel better than finding out you're in one of those random months with an extra payday. Plus, all the sandwiches here are $15 and under so we can get a garlicky shrimp scampi sandwich for less than the cost of a monthly Netflix subscription. And like your go-to comfort show that you know every word to, the po’boy is something you won't forget after you try it. It’s served on a long garlic bread roll, the shrimp is perfectly cooked, and the buttery and oniony coating on the shrimp is good enough that we could put it on everything.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Cluck It

Originally opening in a Bronzeville ghost kitchen, this fried chicken spot opened a brick and mortar in Lincoln Park where you can dine-in or carryout. Order their “mother clucker” sandwich—it has a crunchy thigh, squishy brioche bun, and is topped with American cheese, spicy sauce, and pickles. They also have a great burger, and the desserts are another reason this place stands out—they make an incredible caramel banana pudding and a sweet and savory cornflake sandwich cookie filled with honey buttercream. You need one in your life—we promise.
LINCOLN PARK, NJ
The Infatuation

Hungry Bear Sub Shop

Be prepared to be converted to Hungry Bear no matter where your sandwich loyalties currently lie. There are few sub shops in Miami that overstuff a hoagie roll the way they do it here. It’s seriously a feat of engineering to see how much meat (or veg) gets stuffed into each sub. There’s not a single sandwich we recommend here because the whole point of hungry bear is customization and the hedonistic possibilities of your own hungry imagination. You can start with one of their own unique creations, like the oriental chicken, which features shaved chicken, a sweet/spicy sauce, and crunchy noodles. You can then add cheeses, condiments, vegetables, and sauces to make it your own beautiful little monster. And nobody here will judge you for it.
MIAMI, FL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Akkad

While you can certainly head to Akkad for solid kebab and shawarma platters, we’d recommend focusing more on the traditional Iraqi dishes. The kuzi, which is grilled lamb shank on a bed of rice mixed with almonds, raisins, and spices, is the best we've eaten in LA, and the ground beef and spice-filled kibbeh Mosul is an ideal centerpiece for a rainy day meal. That said, don't even think about leaving without an order of the perfectly crisp manti.
RECIPES
The Infatuation

Melody

Not to be confused with the Virgil Village wine bar with a similar name, Melody Lounge in Chinatown serves an extensive list of craft beers and spins records every night of the week. Paper lanterns bathe the room in a sultry red glow while DJs play whatever mix of tropical house, Latin trap, future beats, soul, or funk they feel like that night. It’s laidback and fun in an effortless way, the way everyone wishes they could be.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Nido’s Backyard

Everything about Nido's Backyard in Oakland makes it a great spot for group hangs. The entirely outdoor space looks like an Airbnb you'd find in Joshua Tree, furnished with colorful murals, cacti everywhere, and hanging string lights. Plus, everyone has a drink in hand, laughing and chatting over music and sounds of trains rumbling by. And while Nido offers a range of Mexican dishes like a quesabirria or duck confit enchiladas, the shared plates are what Nido’s does best. The carnitas surtidas taco kit serves a plentiful supply of right-off-the-grill pork shoulder carnitas, chicarrónes, and juicy, not-too-charred ribs that you can balance with coleslaw, salsa verde, pickled carrots, and pico de gallo. And if the breeze from the Oakland waterfront starts to set in, they have plenty of overhead coverings and heat lamps to keep you warm—or you could just go for the sweet and spicy margaritas. Though you’re here for birthdays or catching up with friends, we’d come up with any excuse to enjoy some cocktails here on a sunny afternoon.
OAKLAND, CA
The Infatuation

NIU Wine

The NIU Kitchen team’s latest pivot, NIU Wine, has almost immediately become our favorite spot for a low-key night out, date, or particularly exhausting Thursday that calls for a glass of wine and an excellent panna cotta. The narrow space still has the intimate dinner party energy of NIU Kitchen (which is now located a few doors down the street)—with candlelight, tables perfect for couples, and lots of natural wine. There’s not really a wine menu. You just chat with the owner, and she’ll bring you some bottles to try. There is a rotating food menu, though, and it’s full of wine bar appropriate tapas like bacalhau with sofrito aioli, charcuterie, and a spiced chocolate truffle you definitely want alongside a glass of that red you picked because you liked the label.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Sipan Bakery

Sipan is located on the northern fringe of Glendale, uncomfortably close to America’s largest IKEA, but don’t let that deter you - this small, Middle Eastern bakery is a must-visit. It’s hard to go wrong with anything off Sipan’s menu, but ordering a bunch of beoreks - Middle Eastern pastries filled with everything from feta cheese to spicy beef - needs to be priority. You’ll buy a dozen for your office and then eat half of them in your car before you get back.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

St. Paul

One minute from Highbury and Islington station is St. Pauls Road, and another extremely good parade of restaurants, cafes, and things you need to eat and drink. St Paul Islington is one of these places. It’s a spacious coffee-cum-wine-bar place that does everything you’d expect. Sandwiches, charcuterie, coffee, wine, massages, avocado facials, dog therapy, camembert counselling. Okay maybe not all those things but you get our drift.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Glendale Pho Co.

Glendale Pho Co. is easily our favorite bowl of pho in the neighborhood, and also one of the most underrated pho shops in the entire city. The portions are enormous, yet the light, airy broth guarantees that putting in several more hours of work afterwards is entirely doable. We usually go for the brisket, flank, and tripe-filled phở dặc biệt, but they also have vegetarian options as well. If you're in more of a sandwich mood, try the banh mi with pork that's been marinated overnight in a sweet soy-based sauce.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Rustic Tap

At one time or another, we’ve all imagined being in Honey I Shrunk the Kids. Sadly, Rustic Tap won’t fulfill your dream of swimming in Cheerios, but it does have giant beer pong. There are three-foot-tall “Solo cups” and a big ball to hurl across the way. Once the novelty fades after a game or two, though, head to the bar to hear some live music. Since the whole space is outdoors on West Sixth, make sure you head here on one of the 254 sunny days of the year.
MUSIC
The Infatuation

3 Little Pigs

Originally, getting the delicious Chinese food from 3 Little Pigs Chi took some planning. You needed to request an order over Instagram, and wait for the chef to get back to you on availability. But now they're operating out of a virtual kitchen in Humboldt Park, so you can get their excellent char siu pork ribs, pork fried rice, egg rolls, and crab rangoon whenever you want. Plus, they have expanded their menu to include a sweet and sour chicken sandwich, salt and pepper chicken sandwich, and more. I.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Sesame LA

Right next to Thank You Coffee, you’ll find Sesame, a super-cute mini mart specializing in Asian home goods. Everything you could possibly need for a well-stocked kitchen is here, including fresh vegetables, bouquets of flowers, pantry staples like Sriracha and hoisin sauce, and various sauces for as far as the eye can see. But what sets them apart is their keen knack for curation, bringing together up-and-coming specialty brands and items, like at-home Vietnamese starter kits from Omsom and lavender latte pour-over sets.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Infatuation

Margot Natural Wine Bar

Margot is a narrow natural wine bar in Downtown that’s hard to describe without using the word “cozy.” And while there isn’t a ton of room in here for big groups, this place is really lovely once you do snag a seat at the bar, or one of the little tables. As the name implies, natural wine is what you’ll probably be drinking here. They also have some wine-based apertivo cocktails as well as a menu of small plates like salmon crudo, parmesan drizzled with aged balsamic, and a plate of ham and potato chips. This place does feel like it was designed specifically for first, second, or third dates by a team of NASA scientists, although we’d happily come here just to drink wine and eat cheese - while possibly eavesdropping on one of those first dates.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Union

Union is a bar where you can get a fantastic dinner to go with your drinks. It’s the sister restaurant of Lardon, and while Lardon is a salumeria specializing in charcuterie spreads, Union really wants to feed you. The dishes here all have little twists that make them stand out from the usual pub food suspects — like lightly breaded fried olives filled with mortadella, or juicy lamb and pistachio meatballs swimming in a caper salsa verde. We’re also huge fans of their wonderful burger: a thick brisket and chuck patty topped with crispy onions, bone marrow aioli, and thinly sliced pickles to cut through the richness. To remind us that this is a bar, they have a long whiskey list, which they use to make a variety of creative Old Fashioneds.
TOWN OF UNION, NY
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

