ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Easter Donuts!

By Virginia This Morning
WTVR-TV
 1 day ago

RICHMOND, Va. -- Ms. Keyshia is in the studio to share her recipe for Easter Donuts with Jessica and Bill!. Frosting and decorations (optional)...

www.wtvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 59

Jack’s Donuts highlights franchisees, top flavors

INDIANAPOLIS — Dave Nantz, chief brand officer for Jack’s Donuts, joined Indy Now to highlight franchisees and discuss some of the donut chain’s top flavors. Dave pays particular attention to the Brownsburg location and reveals why Jack’s is known for its rolls. Learn more about Jack’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Omaha.com

Powdered donut a treat at the end of the rainbow

What’s better than a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow?. This snack is perfect for St. Patrick’s Day. Make them ahead of time or give kids the supplies and let them make their own. Rainbow Cloud Donuts. • Froot Loops cereal. • Mini powdered donuts.
RESTAURANTS
WHEC TV-10

New Donuts Delite opens in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - After a COVID-related delay, a second Donuts Delite location has opened on Rochester's west side. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday afternoon for the new spot at 674 W. Ridge Rd. It will offer take-out, dine-in and delivery county-wide from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
ROCHESTER, NY
Caught in Southie

Kane’s Donuts + Castle Island Brewing = The Good Evening Donut

Kane’s Donuts is pleased to announce a limited-edition donut with Castle Island Brewing Co. in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day and the return of Boston’s St. Patrick Day parade. The Good Evening Donut will be available in stores beginning Thursday, March 17th (St. Patrick’s Day) through Monday. March 21st at all Kane’s Donuts locations: 120 Lincoln Avenue in Saugus, 1575 Broadway (Essex Landing) in Saugus, and 90 Oliver Street in Boston’s Financial District.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Richmond, VA
Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
City
Richmond, VA
News4Jax.com

Waffle Wednesday: How to make donuts in the waffle iron

1. In a large bowl mix the sugar, baking powder, salt and nutmeg. 2. Add the eggs, milk and melted butter. Beat well. 3. Stir in the 3 cups of flour, mixing well until it’s thoroughly combined. You are going to have thick, sticky batter. 4. Preheat your waffle...
RECIPES
WAVY News 10

The best donut pillow

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When sitting down becomes too painful, the right pillow can offer much-needed relief for whatever ails you. Donut pillows are popular support cushions for those dealing with tailbone injuries, postpartum recovery or nagging hemorrhoids, among other concerns. Donut pillows come...
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Why Freezing Donuts Might Not Be The Best Idea

Was there anything better than finding a big box of donuts set out on the breakfast table during your childhood years? Pillowy soft rings of fried dough topped with a sugary glaze, sprinkles, or maybe even bits of candy; the pastries are basically a dessert in disguise, and, as a kid, each bite felt like getting away with eating something that definitely should not have been on the menu so early in the day.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keyshia
ComicBook

Little Debbie Launches Zebra Mini Donuts

The classic Little Debbie snack cake, Zebra Cakes, are branching out to a new sweet treat. McKee Foods, parent company of Little Debbie, has announced the launch of new Zebra Mini Donuts. The snack will make its way to store shelves nationwide this month. The new snack is said to pair the flavor of yellow cake with fudge stripes in the style of Little Debbie's iconic Zebra Cakes with the treat appealing to fans of the snack cakes and donuts alike.
FOOD & DRINKS
ComicBook

Pillsbury Is Giving Away Giant Funfetti Donuts

Funfetti makes everything, well, fun. And recently, Pillsbury brought the multicolor sprinkles of Funfetti to donuts much to the delight of snack fans everywhere, but now Funfetti is taking it one step further. On Monday, the brand announced that, to celebrate people with birthdays during the week of Daylight Savings (that's March 13th through March 19th), they are giving away Oversized Funfetti Donuts.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Dunkin' Donuts, Ranked From Worst To Best

Donuts are no longer a part of the Dunkin' company name. The chain famously dropped the baked goods from its title in 2018. However, Dunkin' has been an American fast food staple since 1950 — when founder William Rosenberg opened the first location in Massachusetts — and the pastries are still an essential part of the business today. The fried cakes contribute to Dunkin' bringing in around 3 million customers daily, maintaining a whopping 11,300 locations worldwide (via Dunkin).
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WTVR-TV

Chef Coco’s Berry Custard “Tri-Fool”

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sequoia “Chef Coco” Ross, of Favour Cookie Company, is a favorite of the show! Today, she shared a Berry Custard Tri-Fool with Jessica Noll and Andrias White Murdaugh, perfect for April Fools Day! For more information visit Chef Coco’s website. 1 packet of raspberry...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Granulated Sugar#Almond Milk#Food Drink
WTVR-TV

Living Your Best Life: Easter Egg Hunt

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dr. Monica Ball, Founder and CEO of Real Talk with Monica and Rising Toward Success Inc., and Johanna Gutierrez, Sales Manager of Virginia Medicare of Anthem HealthKeepers, tell Bill all the details of the Living Your Best Life Senior and Youth Easter Egg Hunt happening this Saturday. The event takes place at Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 North Laburnum Avenue from 1-5p on April 8th. In addition to the fun, seniors can learn about healthy eating, saving energy and the Medicare/Medicaid benefits offered through Anthem. For more information, please call 805-310-5055. The event is free, but you can register here. You can follow Real Talk with Monica on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

Everywhere You Are: baby goats!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning viewer Ashley Ross is rocking leopard print head-to-toe! Viewer, Tayna shared that Luna has been enjoying the sunshine. Lastly, Kari shared a photo from her farm in Montpelier,VA!. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us....
MONTPELIER, VA
WTVR-TV

Enjoy free installation from 50 Floor through the end of today

RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s always a great time to save with 50 Floor. Kerry James stopped by to share that 50 Floor is offering free installation for the month of March. Plus, learn how the team at 50 Floor will take care of all the heavy-lifting to provide you with beautiful new floors.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WTVR-TV

Everywhere You Are: celebrating centenarians

RICHMOND, Va. – There is much to celebrate at Lakewood, a senior living community in Richmond’s West End! On Friday, the team celebrated eight residents who are 100 years old…or older!. Laura Neale, the community’s eldest resident, celebrated her 103rd birthday. “You are never too old...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

R Home Modern Richmond Week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Modern Richmond’s mission is to celebrate Modernism in our city. Helen Reed, Marketing Chair of Modern Richmond, shares more about Modern Richmond Week April 18-21. The theme this year is Modern Richmond Lost and Found. Find out more about this week-long celebration at modernrichmond.org. Learn even more in the current issue of R Home Magazine.
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy