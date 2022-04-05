ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

This Could Be the World's Favorite Scent

10NEWS
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking to see how odor perception is informed by cultural...

www.wtsp.com

TheStreet

Disney World Brings Back a Popular Favorite

Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report parks have a number of transportation options for getting to and from the the rides. While driving down the Interstate 4 is how most people first get there, there are also regular and free buses between the parks and different hotels. Guests of hotels like the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and Disney's Wilderness Lodge also have access to a water ferry.
The Verge

The Verge’s favorite pet tech

If you’ve got a pet, it’s likely you have something cool that you use to either feed the pet, amuse the pet, watch the pet, track the pet, or travel with the pet. Well, the folks here at The Verge are no different: many have animal companions whom they feed, pamper, worry about — even obsess about — and totally enjoy.
WDW News Today

New Scented Mickey Pretzel Ear Headband by Loungefly at Walt Disney World

Loungefly has released another scented snack-themed ear headband, this time inspired by Mickey pretzels. We found it in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. The ear headband is made up of shades of light brown and yellow. The faux leather bow is dotted with white squares resembling salt. A Mickey pretzel...
NewsBreak
Science
10NEWS

The Skincare Benefits of a Tomato Routine

I love tomatoes from my head to-ma-toes but even more so after finding out they are jam-packed with vitamins and nutrients, and can be good for your skin! Buzz60's Chloe Hurst has the story!
The Independent

Woman reveals her boyfriend received restaurant menu with prices while she didn’t: ‘Patriarchy strikes again’

A woman has revealed her surprise after she received a menu at a restaurant without the prices listed, while her boyfriend received one with the prices on it.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Abbie Chatfield explained how she went to a “boujee” restaurant with her boyfriend. When they sat down at the table, she was given a menu that didn’t include prices for any of the menu items. “So we’re at the boujee restaurant and my menu didn’t have prices on them,” she explained. “And he was like: ‘Yeah it’s expensive.’ And I was like: ‘How do you know...
Distractify

Why Do Worms Pop out of the Ground When It Rains? It's Not for the Reason You Think

Nature is full of all kinds of interesting things. Animals, plants, and whatever else is out there have all adapted to their environments over the years. Often, this means that things happen that humans don't understand. For example, worms are interesting creatures. They make their way through the earth without hands or feet to guide them. Another one of their behaviors has people feeling particularly perplexed.
