NEWARK, N.J. -- Jack Hughes is out for the remainder of the season for the New Jersey Devils because of a low grade MCL sprain in his left knee. The 20-year-old center was injured in the second period of a 4-3 loss to the New York Islanders on Sunday following a collision with Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom. He had imaging done on his knee Monday, and the Devils announced the diagnosis during their game against the New York Rangers at Prudential Center on Tuesday. Hughes was not in the lineup.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO