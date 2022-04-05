ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

PHOTOS: Monday-Tuesday practice rounds at The Masters

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleScenes from Augusta National Golf Club on...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Is Ready For Masters Week

Golf enthusiast Paige Spiranac is eagerly awaiting the start of the Masters at Augusta later this week. The Masters is without a doubt the best golf tournament in the sport. It’s a picturesque setting and always brings out the best in the world’s top competitors. There’s a new...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods Masters tee time and group, revealed

The Masters is back on Thursday as the world’s top golfers will look to take home the coveted green jacket from Augusta National Golf Club. The main draw from the event will be Tiger Woods, who is making his return to The PGA Tour after a lengthy absence following injuries sustained in a serious car accident. The Masters revealed tee times and pairings for Thursday, and Tiger Woods has been placed in Group 14.
GOLF
People

What Is the Masters Champions Dinner? What to Know About the Iconic Golf Tournament's Tradition

The 2022 Masters Tournament kicks off this week at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, along with a series of time-honored traditions. In addition to its green jackets, Par-3 contest and honorary opening tee shots, one such beloved tradition is the Masters Champions Dinner, an exclusive event taking place the Tuesday of Masters week, hosted by the tournament's reigning champion.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Sports
Yardbarker

Tiger Woods impressing in practice ahead of Masters?

Tiger Woods may have said he is a " game-time decision" to compete in the Masters, which gets underway this Thursday, but that hasn't simmered excitement surrounding the prospect of the 15-time major winner making a return to the links. With Augusta National closed to the press on both Sunday...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tiger Woods at the Masters through the years

Tiger Woods at Augusta Jack Gruber/USA TODAY Tiger Woods sounds like he is ready to try for a sixth green jacket at the Masters, which is an incomparable comeback after the horrific auto accident a year ago in February. It's great to see him back on the course at Augusta, where many of his remarkable career highlights have been captured over the years.Tiger Woods at Augusta Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY SportsTiger Woods at Augusta Michael Madrid-USA TODAY SportsTiger Woods at Augusta Michael Madrid-USA TODAY SportsTiger Woods at Augusta Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY SportsTiger Woods at Augusta : Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY SportsTiger Woods at...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masters
KTBS

Sam Burns set to make Masters debut

Baton Rouge, La. – Sam Burns, the former LSU men’s golfer who is currently ranked No. 11 in the Official World Golf Rankings, will make his debut at The Masters this week. He’ll tee it up at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday and Friday with plans of advancing to weekend play.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy