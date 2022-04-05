ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts held private workout for TE Isaiah Likely

By Kevin Hickey
 4 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts held a private workout for former Coastal Carolina tight end prospect Isaiah Likely ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, per Ryan Roberts of RiseNDraft.

It is no surprise that the Colts would want to get a look at Likely, who have a need at the tight end position. He had a disappointing showing at the NFL combine, which could be why the Colts wanted a private workout.

It isn’t clear if there is a massive distinction between a top-30 visit and a private workout. Top-30 visits typically include a medical check-up so if the Colts didn’t do that aspect of the visit, then it may not officially count as a top-30 visit.

Regardless, the Colts will be eyeing a tight end at some point during the draft. The retirement of Jack Doyle leaves a pretty big void at the position while Mo Alie-Cox will be stepping in as the starter after signing a three-year extension.

Likely measured in at 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds but was recorded running a 4.8 in the 40-yard dash. That isn’t terrible but many were hoping his speed would show up a little better in Indy. He did post elite numbers in the vertical (36″) and broad jump (10’03”) drills.

(Courtesy of Kent Lee Platte)

In 2021, the senior tight end posted 59 receptions for 912 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Over his final two campaigns with the Chanticleers, Likely averaged 17 yards per reception.

