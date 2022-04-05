ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Removed a Character From the New ‘Doctor Strange’ Trailer

By ScreenCrush Staff
 4 days ago
There’s a new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness teaser, hyping the fact that tickets for the movie go on sale for the movie this Wednesday, April 7. In it, we get new looks at Strange’s conversation with Wanda Maximoff, and more of Strange, Wanda, and Wong’s fight with some...

ScreenCrush

‘Avatar 2′ Trailer Will Reportedly Debut Before ‘Doctor Strange 2′

We've been waiting a long time for James Cameron's sequel to the 2009 film Avatar, and it seems like we aren't too far off from seeing the first trailer. As reported by The Ankler (via The Direct), the trailer for Avatar 2 should be arriving in front of the theatrical release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which premieres May 6.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan Breaks His Silence on Finn’s Fate: ‘This Is the Ultimate Twist’

“The surprises keep coming and this is one that will definitely get a bunch of buzz.”. Fans are still reeling over the Bold & Beautiful death that rocked daytime on Friday, April 1. Not only was it a shock to viewers everywhere, Finn’s portrayer Tanner Novlan was taken aback by the news that his character would be the latest murder victim as well. In the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, Novlan revealed that producer and head writer Brad Bell called him personally with details as to where his character was headed. “I was pretty surprised,” he admitted. “But, that’s the nature of soap opera. Anything can happen at any time and that’s ultimately what keeps people engaged with the show.”
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Bruce Campbell Says "Pivotal" Marvel Cameo Might Have Been Cut From Doctor Strange 2

There's a vast multiverse of Marvel characters rumored to cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — but don't ask Bruce Campbell if he's one of them. Campbell has confirmed he filmed a cameo for his Evil Dead and Army of Darkness director Sam Raimi, making his first film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Campbell popped up in Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, cameoing as a ring announcer in 2002's Spider-Man, a snooty usher in 2004's Spider-Man 2, and a maître d' in 2007's Spider-Man 3. In a new interview, Campbell says he's unsure if his "pivotal" cameo makes the final cut of Doctor Strange 2:
MOVIES
Rachel Mcadams
The Independent

Doctor Strange 2 will make fans of Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead II ‘very happy’, Marvel boss says

Fans of Evil Dead II will be left “very happy” by Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, Marvel boss Kevin Feige has said.The sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange, this sequel will see Benedict Cumberbatch descend into the multiverse and star opposite Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong and Rachel McAdams.Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi, who worked on the horror franchise Evil Dead in the 1980s and 1990s.In a new interview, Marvel CEO Feige said that the studio had encouraged Raimi to let his signature style show in the new film.“We want it to be a...
MOVIES
KBAT 99.9

Why Does Wanda Maximoff Have Her Accent Again In ‘Doctor Strange 2’?

Ever since Wanda Maximoff — played with fiery confidence by Elizabeth Olsen — entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have been trying to figure out why the heck she sometimes speaks in a thick accent, and sometimes she doesn’t. Some speculate that Wanda has simply adapted to life in the U.S. and therefore lost her accent over time, while others feel that she only abandons it to conceal her true identity.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Kevin Feige Opens Up About Doctor Strange Sequel Director Departure

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is returning to theaters in May with the debut of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Unlike the first Doctor Strange movie, Multiverse of Madness isn't being directed by Scott Derrickson, as he exited the Marvel film before the start of production. Spider-Man and Evil Dead director Sam Raimi was ultimately brought in to replace Derrickson on the film.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

Marvel First Look: Doctor Strange: Nexus of Nightmares #1

Nightmare has invaded Doctor Strange’s dreams and turned them into terrible nightmares! These dark feelings now inhabit every fiber of Doctor Strange’s waking life and has left him weak and unable to protect the realm! Now, Baron Mordo and Nightmare are ready to strike! Can Stephen shake Nightmare’s grip over him? Or will the world be lost to Nightmare’s dream realm forever!
COMICS
#Marvel Comics#Marvel Universe#Doctor Strange#Marvel Cinematic Universe
KBAT 99.9

‘Morbius’ Gets Some of the Worst Reviews Ever For a Marvel Movie

It was a whole thing last fall when Eternals became the first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to get a Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes. (It currently sits at 47 percent on the site.) Morbius isn’t technically part of the MCU — it’s produced by Sony, the company behind both the Spider-Man and Venom franchises — but it’s based on a Marvel movie, and at this point it looks like it would be lucky to get a Rotten Tomatoes score that’s even half of Eternals’.
MOVIES
KBAT 99.9

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’ Cost a Combined $1 Billion to Make

Granted Wikipedia is not the most reliable source for information on Hollywood budgets (or really anything) but it claims that Avengers: Infinity War cost Marvel “$325-400 million” and Endgame cost “$356-400 million.” And generally, that’s the range of budgets you see for the movies online. (Maybe everyone else is just using Wikipedia for their numbers.) Combined, that would put the budget of the two movies at approximately $681-800 million total.
MOVIES
KBAT 99.9

It’s Time For the ‘Russian Doll’ Season 2 Trailer

It’s been three years since the first season of Russian Doll debuted on Netflix and became one of the streaming service’s biggest word of mouth hits. But with the blink of an eye and a new trailer for the show’s long-awaited second season, it’s like those three years never happened at all. How fitting.
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Movies
KBAT 99.9

The First Episode ‘Halo’ Is Now Free Online

Paramount+ has released the first episode of Halo, a series based on the monstrously popular video game franchise of the same name, to the public. You don’t need a subscription to view the full thing — it's completely available on YouTube. The series stars Pablo Schreiber as Master...
VIDEO GAMES
KBAT 99.9

ABBA Announce ‘The Movie’ Fan Event

ABBA announced a fan event based on a remastered version of their 1977 rockumentary ABBA: The Movie, which will return to theatres for two nights only to make the band’s 50th anniversary. First released in 1977, the film tells the story of a radio host’s attempt to interview the...
MOVIES
KBAT 99.9

The ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ TV Series Has Its Cast

Maya Erskine has been cast opposite Donald Glover in the Mr. and Mrs. Smith series produced by Amazon. The actress takes over the co-starring role from Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who was set to star in the project up until last year. The news was revealed by Glover in a recent chat...
TV SERIES
The Guardian

‘The enemy is the audience’: Robert Altman’s The Player at 30

Watching Robert Altman’s The Player nearly 30 years after its release is like buying a ticket for a time-traveling Hollywood tour bus. There’s Jack Lemmon playing piano at a party and Martin Mull eating lunch on an outdoor patio. Look, John Cusack and Anjelica Huston are sitting together at that restaurant, and isn’t that Cher entering a charity event in a stunning red dress? These actors, and many more, play themselves in The Player, and most have just one line of dialogue. Some have none. Brief as their appearances may be, they play a vital role, situating the incisive and absurdist showbiz story in the real world. Or at least in the real Hollywood. How did Altman get them to work for nothing in such minuscule roles? He only told them, “I’m making a film about a studio executive who murders a screenwriter and gets away with it.” According to Altman, each response was identical. They laughed and asked when they should show up.
MOVIES
The Independent

Will Poulter says he ‘really would have appreciated’ an intimacy coordinator for We’re the Millers kissing scene

Will Poulter has reflected on his 2013 comedy We’re the Millers, saying he wishes there had been an intimacy coordinator on set.Poulter, now 29, was 19 when he starred in the road movie alongside Jennifer Aniston, Emma Roberts and Jason Sudeikis.The film followed Sudeikis as a drug dealer smuggling marijuana into the US from Mexico who, in order to throw off border control, hires three misfits to pose as his family: Aniston played his fake wife, while Roberts and Poulter played his pretend children.In one scene, which won an MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss, Aniston and Roberts’ characters...
CELEBRITIES
KBAT 99.9

KBAT 99.9

Midland, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kbat.com

