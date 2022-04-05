ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Wheel of Fortune' co-host Vanna White mourns father's death

GMA
GMA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2szRdL_0ezzXLcn00

"Wheel of Fortune" co-host Vanna White is mourning the death of her father.

White, 65, took to social media on April 1 to mourn the loss of her dad, Herbert White Jr., who died earlier that day at the age of 96.

MORE: Pat Sajak defends contestants after viral 'Wheel of Fortune' fail: 'Have a little heart'

"It is with great sadness that I tell you my 96 year old dad passed away peacefully this morning," she wrote in a post . "He lived a full and happy life and will be remembered as one of the kindest and most wonderful human beings of North Myrtle Beach."

"I love you so much dad. RIP," she concluded, adding a red heart emoji and hashtags for "love," "family" and "greatest dad."

MORE: Pat Sajak, Vanna White to host 'Wheel of Fortune' through 2024

For Father's Day last year, White said on "Wheel of Fortune" that Herbert, who was technically her stepfather, was doing "great."

"I call him every morning to say good morning and that I love him," she said, calling him "special."

AnnaMaria Bell
1d ago

My Condolences And Sympathy Goes Out To You Vanna For The Loss Of Your Father. You And Your Family Are In My Prayers❤🙏🏾

