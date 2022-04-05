SPPS Receives Grant To Improve Walking, Biking Conditions Near Schools

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Some public schools in St. Paul will be developing plans to allow students to more safely walk and bike to school, thanks to a combination of grants from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The grants – which total $140,000 – will fund new bikes, and allow the district to install bike parking at four elementary schools: Nokomis South, Como Elementary, Crossroads Elementary, and Bruce Vento Elementary.

Five schools, including Como Park Senior High, Como Elementary, Mississippi Creative Arts School, Nokomis South, and Harding High School, will develop plans to improve walkability and reduce traffic around the buildings.

An additional $500,000 will be used to install safety bump-outs along Victoria Avenue near Maxfield Elementary School.