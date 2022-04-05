ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

SPPS Receives Grant To Improve Walking, Biking Conditions Near Schools

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PLuzR_0ezzVXcB00

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Some public schools in St. Paul will be developing plans to allow students to more safely walk and bike to school, thanks to a combination of grants from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The grants – which total $140,000 – will fund new bikes, and allow the district to install bike parking at four elementary schools: Nokomis South, Como Elementary, Crossroads Elementary, and Bruce Vento Elementary.

Five schools, including Como Park Senior High, Como Elementary, Mississippi Creative Arts School, Nokomis South, and Harding High School, will develop plans to improve walkability and reduce traffic around the buildings.

An additional $500,000 will be used to install safety bump-outs along Victoria Avenue near Maxfield Elementary School.

Comments / 1

Related
YourErie

Nearly 40 Erie County nonprofits to receive Special Events Grants

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) has awarded nearly 40 local nonprofits with funding to help support 2022 events. ECGRA announced Friday that 37 Erie County nonprofits and municipalities have been awarded 2022 Special Events Grants totaling $166,524.80. “Events are a driving factor that help to promote a strong sense of community, […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Minnesota Government
Saint Paul, MN
Traffic
Local
Minnesota Traffic
Local
Minnesota Education
City
Saint Paul, MN
WKYT 27

Lexington receives grant to buy bikes for youth programming

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington received a grant for $13,500 to purchase up to 32 bikes to use for youth programs. City staff will use the bikes to provide group rides and classes for youth in summer camps and afterschool programs. Students will learn bike safety and maintenance skills while gaining experience and building comfort levels with riding.
LEXINGTON, KY
UpNorthLive.com

Two school districts receive grants to combat food insecurity

EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Among the 1.9 million Michiganders suffering from food insecurity, Michigan’s Food Security Council reported that 550,000 were children. And schools in northern Michigan are trying to fight that by launching programs addressing food access for students. Both Alanson and Pellston Public Schools received grants...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Vento
WTRF- 7News

“A battle worth fighting for:” Brooke County Schools workers, retirees to receive nearly $20K in stipends from levy

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) They are calling it a battle worth fighting for. That word tonight from Alex Risovich, the attorney for Brooke County WVEA members. The Brooke County Board of Education just settled a grievance that was filed in 2020 by the Brooke County West Virginia Education Association Members. It dealt with their stipends […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
CBS Minnesota

Minn. State Mankato Closes Two Buildings Due To Bomb Threat

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A portion of Minnesota State Mankato’s college campus locked down early Friday morning due to a bomb threat, but authorities found no risk after searching the buildings. Administrators say no imminent threat was found at the two facilities: Amrstrong Hall and Otto Recreation Center. Still, these buildings will remain closed until further notice out of an abundance of caution. According to an email sent to students and staff, there is no indication that other campus buildings were ever impacted. Classes and events scheduled for the rest of the day Friday will go on as planned.
MANKATO, MN
Detroit News

Michigan set to receive nearly $13.6 million in federal transit grants

Washington — Michigan is set to receive nearly $13.6 million in transit grants for rural transit vehicles and bus facility repairs and expansions, officials said Monday. The Michigan Department of Transportation is expected to get $6.1 million for the state to purchase transit vehicles for 13 public agencies, covering funding for a total of 47 vehicles, including zero to low-emission vehicles and related charging infrastructure, officials said.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Elementary School#Spps#Wcco#Como Elementary#Harding High School
CBS Minnesota

Lockdown Lifts At Osseo Middle School

OSSEO, Minn. (WCCO) – Students at Osseo Middle School spent a portion of the day in lockdown Tuesday, though the situation was resolved with assistance from law enforcement. In a letter sent to families, Principal Brian Chance said a physical altercation started in the building, but moved outside “because of an additional external threat.” Students were in lockdown for about 50 minutes, and afterwards, the school shifted to shelter-in-place. School doors were locked, and students were able to go about their activities. Students went home at 2:40 p.m. as planned. “A big thank you goes out to our Osseo Middle School community for their support and cooperation,” Chance said.
OSSEO, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Ridwell’ Recycling Program Launches In Twin Cities, Collects Hard-To-Dispose-Of Items

Originally published April 1, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – If you’re doing some spring cleaning, you may have come across items that require several different trips to get rid of. A new program recently launched in the Twin Cities can consolidate those trips and keep items out of the landfill. The Seattle-based startup “Ridwell” launched in specific zip codes in the Twin Cities in January. The program collects hard-to-dispose-of items every two weeks to be recycled or reused. “Our goal is to divert as much trash out of a garbage can and give it a second life,” Ridwell Twin Cities general manager E.J. Tso...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
The Daily Telegram

Tecumseh Public Schools intermediate learning centers getting playground equipment

After many delays due to a backlog on materials, new playground equipment is being installed at Tecumseh schools' Herrick Park and Patterson intermediate learning centers. "It's been a long time coming. We aimed at having the equipment installed last fall but supply chain issues then, paired with the beginning of winter, it wasn't feasible installing it late last year," Victor Pratt, director of communications for Tecumseh Public Schools, said in an email.
TECUMSEH, MI
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Insulin Safety Net Funds $6M In Supplies In 2021

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — More than 1,100 Minnesota residents used the state’s insulin safety net program to secure over $6 million worth of the lifesaving drug last year, the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy and the MNsure health insurance exchange said Tuesday. Eligible residents in immediate need of assistance — those who have less than a seven-day supply of insulin and will likely face significant health consequences without it — can use the emergency program to get a 30-day supply right away at their pharmacy and pay no more than a $35 copay. The Minnesota Insulin Safety Net Program also helps residents...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

House Dems Release $1.1B Education Plan, With Focus On Mental Health, More Educators Of Color

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A proposal at the State Capitol would give more funding to Minnesota schools and students. It’s a $1.1 billion proposal by House Democrats. The proposal focuses mainly on more mental health resources for schools, hiring more educators of color, and making early access to childhood education easier for all families. The House Democrats cited the recent teachers strike Minneapolis, and the threat of one in St. Paul, as prime examples of how schools do not have the funding they need to create stable learning environments for their students. Joining the legislators Monday morning was a student representative, a...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
56K+
Followers
20K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy