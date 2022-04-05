ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

The Masters dinner menu from Hideki Matsuyama sounds incredibly delicious

By Charles Curtis
 4 days ago
Through the years of Masters champions dinners — in which the previous year’s champion selects a menu for all the past green jacket winners for a celebration on the Tuesday before the next year’s tournament — we’ve seen some all-time great food choices.

Patrick Reed gave golfers ribeyes, mac and cheese and wedge salads in 2019. Tiger Woods served fajitas in 2020. Dustin Johnson made my mouth water with pigs in a blanket and Filet Mignon.

What does Hideki Matsuyama have in store? This one might honestly be my favorite: Sushi and yakitori to start. Miso glazed black cod and Miyazaki Wagu. Strawberry shortcake to finish.

WOW.

That sounds perfect.

Scottie Scheffler survives 'a little more drama,' leads 2022 Masters, tells kids back home at the club: 'You will address me as World No. 1'

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Randy Smith has seen it all in his days as an instructor for PGA Tour winners, including for Justin Leonard when he won the British Open in 1997. Twenty-five years later, he’s the coach of another talented Texan, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, and watching him play at Augusta National in the 86th edition of the Masters still remains a nail-biting experience.
AUGUSTA, GA
Lynch: Playing the 'best golf of his life,' affable Shane Lowry has already aced his greatest challenges

Scottie Scheffler may never face a more daunting day in his career than what awaits in Sunday’s final round of the 86th Masters, and not just because he built a lead so commanding that failure to close would be an upset (by day’s end, what had been a seven-stroke edge had dwindled to three). Scheffler is 25 years old and the splash he’s made on the PGA Tour—his first three wins coming in his last five starts— is so recent that the ripples haven’t yet settled. Yet a major championship, in particular this major championship, is on a different order of magnitude than any of his previous victories. Tests don’t come any more stern than what lies ahead.
GOLF
