Charles Barkley felt so good about guaranteeing a Kansas win that he trolled Kenny Smith by dancing in his face

Man. Charles Barkley’s guarantees are normally a terrible sight for the teams he picks and their fans.

Last year he absolutely doomed the Charlotte Hornets with a guarantee. We also don’t have to remind Portland Trail Blazers fans about how terribly they’ve done with Chuck’s guarantees. He even put some money behind that one. This is why Barkley guarantees tend to have people skittish. They just don’t usually work out.

But it did on Monday night, I guess.

Barkley guaranteed Kansas would beat UNC in the National Championship game and that’s exactly what happened. Don’t pay attention to the fact that it took the greatest comeback in championship game history to make it happen. All that matters is that it happened.

And Barkley…somehow knew it. He was even so confident that he started trolling Kenny Smith by hitting the YMCA in the middle of the game while Kansas was up just four with plenty of time left.

That’s almost four minutes left on the clock! That’s a confident dude, man. Can’t say I blame him, though. He’s been jamming out through the whole tournament. Vibe is clearly on 1,000 right now.

Poor, poor Kenny, though. He didn’t deserve this. He’ll probably get his revenge sooner rather than later, though.

The NBA playoffs are coming soon.

