Charles Barkley felt so good about guaranteeing a Kansas win that he trolled Kenny Smith by dancing in his face

By Mike D. Sykes, II
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Man. Charles Barkley’s guarantees are normally a terrible sight for the teams he picks and their fans.

Last year he absolutely doomed the Charlotte Hornets with a guarantee. We also don’t have to remind Portland Trail Blazers fans about how terribly they’ve done with Chuck’s guarantees. He even put some money behind that one. This is why Barkley guarantees tend to have people skittish. They just don’t usually work out.

But it did on Monday night, I guess.

Barkley guaranteed Kansas would beat UNC in the National Championship game and that’s exactly what happened. Don’t pay attention to the fact that it took the greatest comeback in championship game history to make it happen. All that matters is that it happened.

And Barkley…somehow knew it. He was even so confident that he started trolling Kenny Smith by hitting the YMCA in the middle of the game while Kansas was up just four with plenty of time left.

That’s almost four minutes left on the clock! That’s a confident dude, man. Can’t say I blame him, though. He’s been jamming out through the whole tournament. Vibe is clearly on 1,000 right now.

Poor, poor Kenny, though. He didn’t deserve this. He’ll probably get his revenge sooner rather than later, though.

The NBA playoffs are coming soon.

USA TODAY Sports mocks Iowa’s Keegan Murray to the Portland Trailblazers in the 2022 NBA draft

Iowa sophomore standout Keegan Murray announced on March 29 that he would be entering the 2022 NBA draft. It’s no surprise after a season where Murray upped his scoring average by more than 16 points. No other Big Ten player had increased their points per game average by more than what Murray did in the past 48 years. Illinois’ Rick Schmidt increased his average by 17.6 points from the 1972-73 season to the 1973-74 season. Murray averaged 23.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game en route to winning the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award. The 6-foot-8, 225 pound native...
NBA
UFC 273 video: Aleksei Oleinik turns tables on Jared Vanderaa, secures 47th career submission win

Aleksei Oleinik continues to be dangerous at 44 years, and he proved it against Jared Vanderaa at UFC 273. After Vanderaa (12-8 MMA, 1-4 UFC) tried to grapple Oleinik (60-15-1 MMA, 9-6 UFC) early in the first round of their heavyweight bout on Saturday at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., the Russian flipped the script and locked in his signature neck crack to add another submission to his storied resume.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Penn State adds four-star QB to Class of 2023

Penn State’s Class of 2023 added a four-star quarterback to its lineup heading into the weekend. Marcus Stokes gave his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Friday, joining a recruiting class that is beefing up on quality offensive linemen and following a recruiting class that added two quarterbacks. Stokes is also a nice pull out of the state of Florida, a state that is always full of good football talent. And offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich is credited with being the lead recruiter in the effort to bring Stokes to Happy Valley. Stokes gave his commitment a day after an unofficial visit was...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
