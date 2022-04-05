(Online out)

BOSOTN (CBS) — More than 160,000 pounds of Skippy Peanut Butter are being recalled because some jars could contain stainless steel fragments. The company says 9,353 cases sent to 18 states, including Massachusetts and New Hampshire, fall under the recall. The other states are California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma and Wisconsin. The varieties affected are Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, Skippy Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread, and Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter Spread Blended With Plant Protein. Skippy Foods is voluntarily recalling a small quantity of SKIPPY® Reduced...

