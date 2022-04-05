ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ivanka Trump meets virtually with House January 6 committee

By CNN Newsource
 2 days ago
By Ryan Nobles, Annie Grayer and Zachary Cohen, CNN

Ivanka Trump , the daughter of former President Donald Trump and a former White House senior adviser, met with the committee investigating the Capitol Hill insurrection for close to eight hours on Tuesday, two sources familiar with the interview told CNN.

The sources would not provide details about the voluntary interview other than to say that Trump was generally cooperative.

Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, who chairs the committee, told CNN earlier in the day of Trump’s appearance before the panel: “She’s answering questions. I mean, you know, not in a broad, chatty term, but she’s answering questions.”

Asked Tuesday afternoon if Trump had been citing the Fifth Amendment for protection against self-incrimination or claiming any type of privilege, including executive privilege, Thompson said, “Not that I’m aware of.”

Asked if he would describe Trump as cooperating, the Democrat said, “She came in on her own; that has obviously significant value. We did not have to subpoena.”

The meeting occurred virtually, according to a source.

In addition to being one of Donald Trump’s closest advisers, Ivanka Trump had a unique perch from which she saw the events of January 6, 2021 . She was with her father most of the day, and she was in the Oval Office for key meetings.

The committee has heard testimony from other White House officials who recounted Ivanka Trump being in the room during a phone call her father had with then-Vice President Mike Pence. NBC was the first to report her meeting with the committee Tuesday.

Her husband, Jared Kushner, met with the panel last week.

CNN has reached out to a spokesperson for Ivanka Trump and has yet to hear back.

This story and headline have been updated with additional developments Tuesday.

The post Ivanka Trump meets virtually with House January 6 committee appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

