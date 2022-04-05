ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Brewers' Pedro Severino: Hit with 80-game ban

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Severino was issued an 80-game suspension Tuesday after testing positive for Clomiphene, a performance-enhancing substance, Adam McCalvy of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Star Died On Sunday Night

A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
MLB
The Spun

MLB Catcher Suspended 80 Games For Banned Substance

The Milwaukee Brewers will be thin at catcher for the first half of the season. Two days before the start of the MLB season, news came down that Pedro Severino was hit with an 80-game suspension for PEDs. Per MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy, “Brewers C Pedro Severino has been suspended 80...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Dallas Keuchel White Sox' No. 5 Starter, Johnny Cueto Opens in AAA

Cueto to open in AAA, Sox map out initial rotation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox' initial starting rotation is coming into focus leading up to Friday's Opening Day. White Sox manager Tony La Russa told reporters in Arizona on Tuesday Dallas Keuchel will slot is as...
MLB
ESPN

Chicago White Sox signing RHP Johnny Cueto to minor league deal

The Chicago White Sox and right-hander Johnny Cueto are in agreement on a minor league contract. The deal is worth up to $4.2 million, prorated for days spent in the big leagues, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan. Cueto, 36, started 21 games for the San Francisco Giants last season...
MLB
FanSided

White Sox shopping young outfielder after electric spring training

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, Chicago White Sox outfielder Micker Adolfo is “a popular name in trade talks.”. The Chicago White Sox enter the 2022 season looking to repeat as AL Central champions. Ahead of the season, the White Sox decided to move reliever Craig Kimbrel to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for outfielder A.J. Pollock. That created crowded starting outfield alongside Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert.
MLB
NBC San Diego

Caratini Traded, Gore Sent to El Paso in Flurry of Moves on Eve of Opening Day

The eve of Opening Day brought a handful of moves for the Padres, who continue to tweak a roster with surplus at certain positions and clear needs at others. One of those spots with too many capable bodies was catcher, and the Padres thinned out that group with Wednesday's trade that sent Victor Caratini to the Brewers for a pair of minor leaguers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Lands deal with White Sox

Cueto signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. His deal is worth $4.2 million at the MLB level and contains an opt-out date of May 15 if he's not in the majors, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Cueto was previously...
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Javy Guerra: Shows good velocity this spring

Guerra consistently hit 98-99 mph during Cactus League play, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The right-handed reliever isn't guaranteed a spot on the Padres' Opening Day roster, though he finished spring training on a positive note by pitching four straight scoreless outings and frequently approaching triple-digit velocity. However, Guerra has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons, and he has thrown only 50 frames across both the majors and minors since 2019. One thing working in his favor as he seeks a spot on the 28-man Opening Day roster is that he is out of minor-league options.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Colin Poche: Sent to Triple-A

Poche was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. While Poche won't be on the team to start the year, the Rays will rotate through their relievers with options throughout the season, so he should get his chance before too long. The lefty has missed the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery and had an unimpressive 4.70 ERA in his 51.2-inning debut back in 2019, though that came with a strong 34.8 percent strikeout rate.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Mike Baumann: Could be major-league bound

Baumann could have a chance to break camp with the Orioles, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. With Cole Sulser and Tanner Scott traded to the Marlins on Sunday, the Orioles will need to have some reinforcements in their bullpen. Baumann has traditionally worked as a starter in the minors, though he also made four relief appearances in the majors last season. The right-hander could be in competition for a multi-inning or piggyback role with the Orioles' rotation far from set in stone ahead of Opening Day. He's allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 4.1 innings in two Grapefruit League appearances. Baumann tossed 2.1 hitless innings in Sunday's loss to the Twins to strengthen his bid for a roster spot.
MLB
FOX Sports

Dodgers visit the Rockies in season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (0-0); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies open the season at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Colorado went 74-87 overall and 48-33 at home a season ago. The Rockies slugged .414 with a .317 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Luke Raley: Sent down Wednesday

Raley was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Raley was traded from the Dodgers to the Rays in mid-March, but he was unable to land a spot on the Opening Day roster. He'll likely be a candidate to fill in as depth in the outfield at some point in 2022.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Travis Bergen: Sent to Triple-A

Bergen was reassigned to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday. Bergen was in camp as a non-roster invitee and was unable to crack San Diego's Opening Day roster. The left-hander appeared in 10 games for the Blue Jays last season and had a 1.69 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 6:8 K:BB over 10.2 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Starting in spring finale

Kirilloff (knee) will start in left field and bat seventh in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. Kirilloff was out of the lineup for the last two days with minor left knee soreness, but the injury doesn't look like it'll be anything that keeps him from playing when the Twins begin their regular season Thursday versus Seattle. The 24-year-old should be a mainstay in the lineup against right-handed pitching, seeing most of his work in left field, at first base or at designated hitter. Kirilloff showed intriguing potential as a rookie in 2021 with a .722 OPS across 231 plate appearances, but improving upon his elevated 48.8 percent groundball rate will be imperative for him to tap into the sort of power typically associated with a corner player.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Set to join MLB roster

Lowe will be called up by Tampa Bay and join the team beginning on Opening Day, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Lowe was optioned to Triple-A after he hit .190 with two RBI, a stolen base and six strikeouts in eight Grapefruit League games this spring. However, he will be recalled to the majors with the trade of Austin Meadows to Detroit. Lowe isn't likely to be called up if he isn't going to get significant playing time. Lowe is one of Tampa Bay's top prospects and has 20/20 potential with his combination of speed and power.
MLB
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Expected to return Tuesday

Kirilloff (knee) is expected to return to the Twins' lineup Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Kirilloff was removed from Saturday's Grapefruit League matchup due to mild left knee soreness, but he should be back in action for Tuesday's spring finale. The 24-year-old should be available for Opening Day against the Mariners on Thursday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Michael Perez: Misses out on Opening Day roster

The Pirates reassigned Perez to minor-league camp Tuesday. Perez was one of three non-roster catchers who was sent to minor-league camp Tuesday, leaving the Pirates without an obvious No. 2 option behind top backstop Roberto Perez with Opening Day just two days away. Pittsburgh will most likely explore the trade and free-agent markets for another option to slot behind Roberto Perez on the depth chart.
PITTSBURGH, PA

