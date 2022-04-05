Passionate about environmental issues? Community Action Training School begins in May

The New Zealand government is set to launch a massive overhaul of the health sector later this year. But to create a truly equitable system, local communities should be involved in developing the health services that affect them.
Today is World Health day. Themed “our planet, our health”, it re-imagines a world where people have control over their own and the planet’s health.
Globally, the climate crisis is causing premature deaths, malnutrition and poor mental health. Like COVID-19 and other global health threats, the effects of climate change are uneven and exacerbated by socioeconomic and political stressors.
We have begun...
