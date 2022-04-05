ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We've officially entered the Unreal Engine 5 era

By Tyler Wilde
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 1 day ago
A "preview" version of Unreal Engine 5 has been available for a while now, but today it officially took Unreal Engine 4's place as the current Unreal version: Unreal Engine 5 is out now. We can expect new Unreal-based games to use the latest engine, as well as many in-progress games,...

