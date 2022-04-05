ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The spiritual successor to Hypnospace Outlaw takes you back to the '00s internet

By Rich Stanton
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 1 day ago
Hypnospace Outlaw is one of the coolest and oddest games of recent years, as well as being one of the best detect-'em-ups there is. Our review at the time praised its world, constructed around the early internet experience (opens in new tab), as "a joyous explosion of art, music, creativity, and...

