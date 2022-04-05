Man fatally shot on 710 Freeway

CUDAHY, Calif. (KNX) — A man was shot early Tuesday morning while driving on the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the Cudahy area, California Highway Patrol said.

The shooting occurred at around 12:30 a.m. in the area south of Clara Street, CHP reported.

"Upon preliminary investigation, it was determined the driver of an unknown black sedan, traveling in the [No. 3] lane, fired an unknown number of shots at the victim's vehicle, traveling in the [No. 1] lane," a CHP statement said.

"The victim pulled over within the center median and contacted 911," the CHP reported. "The suspect vehicle fled the scene and exited on Florence Avenue."

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. His name has been withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information on the shooting has been asked to call California Highway Patrol at (323) 980-4600.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok