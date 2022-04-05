ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cudahy, CA

Man fatally shot on 710 Freeway

By Jake Flanagin
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q91QD_0ezzO41i00

CUDAHY, Calif. (KNX) — A man was shot early Tuesday morning while driving on the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the Cudahy area, California Highway Patrol said.

The shooting occurred at around 12:30 a.m. in the area south of Clara Street, CHP reported.

"Upon preliminary investigation, it was determined the driver of an unknown black sedan, traveling in the [No. 3] lane, fired an unknown number of shots at the victim's vehicle, traveling in the [No. 1] lane," a CHP statement said.

"The victim pulled over within the center median and contacted 911," the CHP reported. "The suspect vehicle fled the scene and exited on Florence Avenue."

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. His name has been withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information on the shooting has been asked to call California Highway Patrol at (323) 980-4600.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Man fatally shot in confrontation with LA County deputies

PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a driver was fatally shot in north Los Angeles County when he rammed sheriff’s deputies’ patrol cars. The shooting occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday in the high desert community of Palmdale. Deputies were conducting a follow-up investigation on a domestic violence call from earlier in the evening when they attempted to contact a man seated in a vehicle. Authorities say the man attempted to flee and was shot when he rammed two patrol vehicles several times. The man died at the scene. The Sheriff’s Department says it was later determined that the man was not involved in the earlier domestic violence incident.
PALMDALE, CA
CBS LA

Woman wounded after shooting on 91 Freeway in Carson

One person was injured during a shooting on the eastbound 91 Freeway in Carson today according to the California Highway Patrol.The call came out in Carson as shots fired around 10:30 a.m. When officers got to the victims in their black Kia on the 91 Freeway, they found a woman that had been hit at least once and a man who was behind the wheel."The victims say that they were traveling eastbound on the 91 at Main Street when the suspect vehicle traveled along the right side of their vehicle and [fired shots] towards their vehicle. The suspect fled the...
CARSON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cudahy, CA
Crime & Safety
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Cudahy, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC Connecticut

Man Fatally Shot in Bridgeport Friday Night

A man was shot and killed in Bridgeport late Friday night. It happened on Stratford Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Police say they found 43-year-old Fredrick Shelby, of Bridgeport, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
KTLA

Woman’s body found in sandy beach area in Long Beach

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in a sandy beach area in Long Beach Sunday morning. Officers responded around 8 a.m. to the 1900 block of East Ocean Boulevard, where they found a woman dead in the sand near a building north of the beach bike path, Long Beach Police […]
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#California Highway Patrol#Chp#Knx News
Fontana Herald News

Rialto woman dies after being stabbed; her sister is arrested

A woman died after being stabbed in Rialto, and her sister was arrested in connection with the crime, according to the Rialto Police Department. On March 27 at about 12:29 a.m., police received a 9-1-1 call regarding a person being stabbed at a residence in the 1800 block of N. Sage Avenue.
RIALTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Friends, family honor Rialto couple killed after DUI, pursuit suspect slams into their vehicle

Friends and family gathered at the corner of Cedar Avenue and Randall Avenue in Rialto throughout Sunday, to honor their loved ones who were killed in a fatal car crash early Saturday morning. The original incident unfolded when a drunk driving suspect, identified as Alejandro Canchola, 24, nearly hit a police vehicle while driving through Colton. After failing to pull over when officers attempted to perform a traffic stop, a pursuit ensued. Canchola led them through Colton and into Rialto via the westbound 10 Freeway. As he exited the freeway and drove through Rialto surface streets, he collided with a vehicle traveling...
RIALTO, CA
CBS LA

3 freeway shootings in 24 hours leave LA drivers rattled

In the past 24 hours, there have been three shootings on Los Angeles freeways, and at least this point, authorities said they do not believe the shootings are connected in any way. "All three of them seem to be independent. They do not seem to be related whatsoever," Officer Marco Lizarraga, with the California Highway Patrol, said Tuesday nightThe most recent and third  shooting went down right after 5:30 p.m. on the 710 Freeway, just south of the 105 Freeway in Paramount. Sky9 was over the scene as paramedics appeared to load one adult and a child in an ambulance, the windows of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NJ.com

Man fatally shot partner during North Jersey robbery, authorities say

A man was accused Friday of fatally shooting his partner during the course of a robbery in Paterson, authorities said. An investigation into the alleged incident began shortly after 1 a.m. when Paterson Police officers were called to Belmont Avenue and North 10th Street in the city for a report of a stolen car, according to a joint statement from the Paterson Police Department and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
PATERSON, NJ
Fontana Herald News

Teenager is shot to death in San Bernardino on March 27

A teenager was shot to death in San Bernardino on March 27, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 7:52 p.m., police received 911 calls regarding the incident at 3055 N. Golden Avenue. The victim, a 17-year-old boy from Colton, was found on the ground suffering from several...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy